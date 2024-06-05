Football

Spain Great Hierro Links Up With Ronaldo As Al-Nassr Sporting Director

New Al-Nassr sporting director, Fernando Hierro
info_icon

Former Real Madrid and Spain captain Fernando Hierro is linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr after being appointed their new sporting director on Tuesday. (More Football News)

The Saudi Pro League club have tried to bring Hierro in previously but finally swayed him with their latest offer.

Hierro has previously worked as the sporting director of Malaga, the Spanish national side, and Mexican side Guadalajara, who announced the Spaniard had left his role after two years in a club statement last week.

Cristiano Ronaldo was left crushed after Al-Nassr faced a a heartbreaking defeat against Al-Hilal. - AlNassrFC_EN/X
Al-Hilal 1-1 Al-Nassr (5-4 Pens), Kings Cup Final: Ronaldo Remains Trophyless In Saudi

BY Associated Press

Hierro reportedly has a good relationship with fellow former Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, who is rumoured to be signing a new contract with the club.

In a statement announcing his appointment, Al-Nassr said: "We are thrilled to announce the Spanish icon Fernando Hierro, as the new sporting director of Al-Nassr.

"Hierro has extensive sports experience."

Al-Nassr finished second in the Saudi Pro League last season, 14 points adrift of champions Al-Hilal. 

