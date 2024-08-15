Football

Sonia Bompastor Relishes Pressure Of Succeeding Emma Hayes At Chelsea

Bompastor, who spent three years in charge of Lyon, winning three consecutive league titles and a Champions League, is now hoping to build on Hayes' success

Sonia Bompastor
Chelsea manager, Sonia Bompastor
info_icon

Sonia Bompastor says she "likes the pressure" that comes from succeeding Emma Hayes at Chelsea. (More Football News)

Hayes, who won Olympic gold earlier this month with the United States, left the Blues at the end of last season after a glittering 12-year spell in charge that saw her win seven Women's Super League titles, including each of the last five in a row.

She also led them to five Women's FA Cups and two Women's League Cups to bring her tally to 14 major trophies.

Bompastor, who spent three years in charge of Lyon, winning three consecutive league titles and a Champions League, is now hoping to build on Hayes' success.

"I just feel a lucky manager to have this opportunity to build from Emma and have this opportunity to show who I am as a manager but also as a person," Bompastor said in her first Chelsea press conference.

"I already told everyone that we are here to win every single title, every single game, so this is why I came. I like the pressure.

"When I had the meeting with the sporting directors, I said this is something really special to win the Champions League.

"I think we have all the quality at this club to have this trophy at home."

Hayes came close to winning the Champions League with Chelsea, but fell short in 2020-21, losing to Barcelona.

With one eye on achieving European success this season, the Blues have already brought in Lucy Bronze and Sandy Baltimore, but Bompastor is keen to get some more additions through the door to ensure they can make a strong challenge.

"You know how competitive the league is here, maybe one of the most competitive in the world, so it's so difficult for an English team to perform in every game," she added.

"I'll make sure we have the good numbers and the quality to perform in every game."

