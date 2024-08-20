The second quarter-final of Durand Cup 2024 pits East Bengal Football Club (EBFC) against Shillong Lajong Football Club (SLFC) on August 21 at 7pm IST. Watch the football match live on TV and online. (More Football News)
After their last group-stage match against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant on August 18 was cancelled due to security issues, both sides were awarded one point.
Supporters and players of both teams came together for a common cause on Sunday, raising their voices against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.
India defender and Mohun Bagan skipper Subhasish Bose and All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey were among those present outside the Salt Lake Stadium, demanding justice for the victim and her family.
With the match abandoned, East Bengal finished second in their group, level on points with Mohun Bagan, who took the top spot due to a better goal difference.
Shillong Lajong made it to the quarter-finals after a tense 1-1 draw with Indian Super League side FC Goa. SLFC finished on top of Group F with seven points from three games.
Shillong Lajong Vs East Bengal FC, Durand Cup 2024 Quarter-Final 2: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Durand Cup quarter-final match be played?
The Durand Cup 2024 quarter-final between Shillong Lajong and East Bengal FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Stadium in Shillong, on August 21 at 7pm IST.
Where will the match be broadcast and live streamed in India?
The Durand Cup 2024 quarter-final between Shillong Lajong and East Bengal FC will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.