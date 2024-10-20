Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Burnley, EFL Championship: Clarets Head To Summit With Win At Hillsborough

Burnley climbed into top spot in the Championship after defeating Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 at Hillsborough to sit two points ahead of second-placed Sunderland. (More Football News)
The Clarets extended their unbeaten run to seven matches under Scott Parker with goals either side of half-time.
Jaidon Anthony got Burnley off the mark after 37 minutes when he seized on a loose ball in the box to fire into the bottom left corner and open his account for the visitors after signing in August.
Burnley’s leading goalscorer, Joshua Brownhill, secured the three points on 50 minutes, rifling home a volley from the centre of the box.
The Clarets will keep their spot at the top if Sunderland fail to win at Hull City on Sunday.
West Brom scuppered their chance to move level on points with the current league leaders after conceding a 92nd-minute equaliser to draw 1-1 away at Oxford United.
Instead, they now sit fifth, level on points with sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers who beat Swansea City 1-0 to move into the play-off spots.
Elsewhere, Cardiff City secured a much-needed win in style, defeating Plymouth Argyle 5-0 to move off of the bottom spot, while Portsmouth won 2-1 at Queens Park Rangers.
Luton Town recorded a satisfying 3-0 derby victory against Watford, who had engaged in some pre-match teasing on social media and duly got their comeuppance.
Preston North End and Bristol City also recorded wins, while Norwich City were held to a draw by Stoke City to prevent them moving into the play-off spots. Millwall and Derby County also cancelled each other out in a midtable clash.