San Marino 1-0 Liechtenstein: La Serenissima Claim Maiden Competitive Win In UEFA Nations League

San Marino clinched their first-ever competitive win, and their first victory in over 20 years, by beating Liechtenstein 1-0 in their Nations League opener on Thursday. (More Football News)
San Marino, whose only previous victory came in a friendly against the same opponents in April 2004, sealed the historic result courtesy of Nicko Sensoli's 53rd-minute strike.
Sensoli pounced on a defensive mix-up to prod into an unguarded net and spark wild celebrations in Serravalle, then the hosts held on through seven anxious minutes of second-half stoppage time to go top of Nations League Group D1.
The team, who sit 210th in the FIFA World Rankings, had previously won just one of 205 full internationals, and the full-time whistle sparked joyous celebrations as coach Roberto Cevoli and his staff ran onto the pitch.
San Marino are next in action in a friendly on Tuesday, when they visit Moldova.