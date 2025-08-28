Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League Playoff 2nd Leg: Preview, Predicted XIs & More

Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg: Here's all you need to know about the match, including preview, live streaming details, predicted XIs, and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Europa League final AP photo
The Europa League trophy is displayed on the pitch before the final match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Photo: AP
  • Samsunspor takes Panathinaikos in the 2nd leg of Europa League playoffs

  • Pana lead 2-1 from the 1st leg

  • Live streaming info and timings

Samunspor welcome Panathinaikos in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League qualifying playoffs on Thursday, August 28 at the Samsun 19 May Stadium. The tie is finely poised coming into the second leg, with Pana leading 2-1 from first leg in Athens.

Samsunspor almost grabbed a shock in Greece last Thursday but Panathinaikos made sure they used their UCL experience and guile to turn the game around as Georgios Kyriakopoulos and Erik Palmer-Brown goals helped them clinch the first leg.

Samsunspor will have their home support to bank upon if they to around this deficit as Thomas Reis' side look to clinch the impossible result against one of the best sides in Europe.

Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 2nd Leg Playoff - Predicted XIs

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Yavru, Satka, Van Drongelen, Tomasson; Ntcham, Makoumbou, Yuksel; Dimata, Mouandilmadji, Kilinc

Panathinaikos possible starting lineup:

Dragowski; Kotsiras, Palmer-Brown, Touba, Kyriakopoulos; Bakasetas, Pedro Chirivella, Gnezda Cerin; Tete, Swiderski, Pellistri

Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos Live Streaming Details

When is the Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos , UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match being played?

The Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos , UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match will be played on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 10:30 PM IST at the Samsun 19 May Stadium.

Where to watch the Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match on TV and online?

The Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match will be live-streamed in India on the Sony LIV app and website.

