Ronald Koeman described the Premier League as "the best competition" in world football following his team selection for the Netherlands' upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
The Netherlands take on Poland this Thursday before travelling to S. Dariaus ir S. Gireno stadionas to face Lithuania three days later in their two Group G clashes this month.
Koeman's side are unbeaten so far from their two group games, thrashing Malta 8-0 before Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries sealed a 2-0 triumph over Finland in June.
The Dutch boss announced his 25-man squad for their September fixtures last Friday, with 13 members of his team now plying their trade in the Premier League.
The likes of Tijjani Reijnders, Jorrel Hato, Xavi Simons and Robin Roefs all completed moves to England this summer, taking the number of Dutch players in the top flight to 36.
Reijnders has made an impressive start to life at Manchester City, most notably by registering a goal and an assist on his Premier League debut in a 4-0 victory over Wolves.
Indeed, he became just the second player to both score and assist on their top flight debut for the Citizens, after Sergio Aguero did so against Swansea City in August 2011.
The 62-year-old himself has enjoyed stints off the pitch in England, taking charge of both Southampton and Everton.
Koeman insisted it was an easy choice to pick players in the squad from the Premier League, but said the opportunity was still there for home-based players to make their mark.
"In my opinion, the Premier League is the best competition," Koeman told reporters.
"The good ones, yes, but they quickly move on to another league. In foreign leagues, you're tested every three days, which automatically makes you stronger and better.
"But that doesn't mean you should leave quickly. Because you do get the chance to play matches here (in the Netherlands)."
Koeman spoke of Simons' switch to Tottenham, with the midfielder joining Thomas Frank's side from RB Leipzig for a reported £52m (€60m) fee.
Simons has made 28 appearances for the Oranje, scoring five goals, and Koeman has backed the 22-year-old to thrive in the Premier League.
"We spoke about it in June already," Koeman said. "I think Spurs is a great move for him."