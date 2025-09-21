Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz, left, and Espanyol's Charles Pickel challenge for the ball during a substitution at the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, leaves the pitch during a substitution for Jude Bellingham, centre, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Raul Asencio, top, heads the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates with Vinicius Junior after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Espanyol's Omar El Hilali, left, and Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal, left, and Espanyol's Carlos Romero challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Espanyol's goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic reacts after missing the opening goal by Real Madrid's Eder Militao during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Eder Militao, centre, celebrates with Franco Mastantuono after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Eder Militao, left, and Espanyol's Roberto Fernandez challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's fans cheer before the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.