Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol, La Liga: Mbappe, Militao Power Los Blancos' Fifth Win In Row

Kylian Mbappe and Eder Militao scored from well outside the area to help Real Madrid ease past Espanyol 2-0 in La Liga on Saturday (September 20, 2025) and deal the Barcelona-based side its first loss. Espanyol gave Militao space and the Brazil defender fired a right-foot screamer into the top corner in the 22nd minute. A diving Marko Dmitrovic only got fingertips on the ball. It was Mbappe’s turn in the 47th when he had time to pick a spot in the bottom corner and smashed a strike that Dmitrovic could only watch nestle into the net. Mbappe has seven goals in six games for Madrid this season, including a double in their 2-1 win over Marseille to start the Champions League earlier.

La Liga 2025-26 Real Madrid Vs Espanyol Football match photos_1
La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Espanyol | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz, left, and Espanyol's Charles Pickel challenge for the ball during a substitution at the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

2/10
La Liga 2025-26 Real Madrid Vs Espanyol Football match photos_Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham
La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Espanyol | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, leaves the pitch during a substitution for Jude Bellingham, centre, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

3/10
La Liga 2025-26 Real Madrid Vs Espanyol Football match photos_ Raul Asencio
La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Espanyol | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Raul Asencio, top, heads the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

4/10
La Liga 2025-26 Real Madrid Vs Espanyol Football match photos_Kylian Mbappe
La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Espanyol | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates with Vinicius Junior after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

5/10
La Liga 2025-26 Real Madrid Vs Espanyol Football match photos_Omar El Hilali
La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Espanyol | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Espanyol's Omar El Hilali, left, and Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

6/10
La Liga 2025-26 Real Madrid Vs Espanyol Football match photos_Dani Carvajal
La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Espanyol | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal, left, and Espanyol's Carlos Romero challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

7/10
La Liga 2025-26 Real Madrid Vs Espanyol Football match photos_ Marko Dmitrovic
La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Espanyol | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Espanyol's goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic reacts after missing the opening goal by Real Madrid's Eder Militao during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

8/10
La Liga 2025-26 Real Madrid Vs Espanyol Football match photos_ Eder Militao
La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Espanyol | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Eder Militao, centre, celebrates with Franco Mastantuono after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

9/10
La Liga 2025-26 Real Madrid Vs Espanyol Football match photos_Eder Militao
La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Espanyol | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Eder Militao, left, and Espanyol's Roberto Fernandez challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

10/10
La Liga 2025-26 Real Madrid Vs Espanyol Football match photos_Real Madrids fans
La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Espanyol | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's fans cheer before the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

