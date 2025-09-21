Football

Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol, La Liga: Mbappe, Militao Power Los Blancos' Fifth Win In Row

Kylian Mbappe and Eder Militao scored from well outside the area to help Real Madrid ease past Espanyol 2-0 in La Liga on Saturday (September 20, 2025) and deal the Barcelona-based side its first loss. Espanyol gave Militao space and the Brazil defender fired a right-foot screamer into the top corner in the 22nd minute. A diving Marko Dmitrovic only got fingertips on the ball. It was Mbappe’s turn in the 47th when he had time to pick a spot in the bottom corner and smashed a strike that Dmitrovic could only watch nestle into the net. Mbappe has seven goals in six games for Madrid this season, including a double in their 2-1 win over Marseille to start the Champions League earlier.