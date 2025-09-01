Football

La Liga 2025-26: Barca Drop Points Despite Lamine Yamal Goal At Vallecano

Lamine Yamal scored from the penalty spot but Barcelona needed goalkeeper Joan García to ensure it left Rayo Vallecano with a point after a 1-1 draw in the Spanish league on Sunday. The defending champions were largely outplayed by the modest side from Madrid with its speed and ability to break Barcelona’s offside trap. It was Barcelona’s first slip of the season after it started with a pair of wins at Mallorca and Levante. Yamal got the penalty after he dribbled past a defender and was knocked down by Pep Chavarría in a foul that was fiercely protested by Rayo’s players and staff. Yamal stepped up and fired in the 40th-minute spot kick, before celebrating by gesturing as if he were placing a crown on his head. It was the 18-year-old’s second goal of the campaign.