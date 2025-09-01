Football

La Liga 2025-26: Barca Drop Points Despite Lamine Yamal Goal At Vallecano

Lamine Yamal scored from the penalty spot but Barcelona needed goalkeeper Joan García to ensure it left Rayo Vallecano with a point after a 1-1 draw in the Spanish league on Sunday. The defending champions were largely outplayed by the modest side from Madrid with its speed and ability to break Barcelona’s offside trap. It was Barcelona’s first slip of the season after it started with a pair of wins at Mallorca and Levante. Yamal got the penalty after he dribbled past a defender and was knocked down by Pep Chavarría in a foul that was fiercely protested by Rayo’s players and staff. Yamal stepped up and fired in the 40th-minute spot kick, before celebrating by gesturing as if he were placing a crown on his head. It was the 18-year-old’s second goal of the campaign.

Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona
La Liga 2025-26: Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski leaps over Rayo's goalkeeper Augusto Batalla during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona
La Liga 2025-26: Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, center, is challenged by Rayo's Unai Lopez, left, and Pathe Ciss during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona
La Liga 2025-26: Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, center, is fouled to concede a penalty during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona
La Liga 2025-26: Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Rayo's Fran Perez, center, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona
La Liga 2025-26: Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Rayo's Sergio Camello scores a goal that was then disallowed during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona
La Liga 2025-26: Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Rayo's Sergio Camello scores a goal that was then disallowed during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona
La Liga 2025-26: Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Barcelona's Dani Olmo, left, challenges Rayo's Isi Palazon during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona
La Liga 2025-26: Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona
La Liga 2025-26: Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal crosses the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona
La Liga 2025-26: Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Barcelona's goalkeeper Joan García makes a save from Rayo's Sergio Camello during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.

