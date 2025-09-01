Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski leaps over Rayo's goalkeeper Augusto Batalla during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, center, is challenged by Rayo's Unai Lopez, left, and Pathe Ciss during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, center, is fouled to concede a penalty during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Rayo's Fran Perez, center, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Rayo's Sergio Camello scores a goal that was then disallowed during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Rayo's Sergio Camello scores a goal that was then disallowed during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Barcelona's Dani Olmo, left, challenges Rayo's Isi Palazon during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal crosses the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Barcelona's goalkeeper Joan García makes a save from Rayo's Sergio Camello during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.