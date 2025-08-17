Rangers began their Scottish League Cup campaign with a 4-2 win over Alloa Athletic in the last 16
Russell Martin has already set his sights on silverware with Rangers, after they started their Scottish League Cup campaign with a 4-2 win over Alloa Athletic in the last 16.
Martin made 10 changes from the team that was beaten 2-1 by Viktoria Plzen in a midweek Champions League qualifier for the visit of their third-tier opponents.
Nedim Bajrami put the Glasgow giants ahead with an excellent 13th-minute opener, though Joe Rothwell put through his own net to level the scores in the 25th minute.
Rothwell atoned when his free-kick was powered home by Emmanuel Fernandez for 2-1, and when Cammy O'Donnell was penalised for handball following a VAR review, James Tavernier converted from the penalty spot in the 67th minute.
Alloa refused to lie down as Scott Taggart's tap-in ensured a grandstand finish, but it was Findlay Curtis who struck the sixth goal to seal victory for the 28-time League Cup winners.
Speaking after the game, Martin said: "We scored four goals, we should have scored more, but I'm pleased we got guys on the pitch for the first time properly.
"With 10 changes, it's not going to look as fluid and clean as it should, but so many of them will be in a better place than they were at the start.
"Today was frustrating at times, but we're through and guys got valuable minutes. It's my job to always want more and demand more. We want to win trophies this season, and this is a great chance for us to do so."
Martin's team are yet to win in the Scottish Premiership this season, playing out 1-1 draws with Motherwell and Dundee.
They welcome Club Brugge to Ibrox for the first leg of a Champions League play-off tie on Tuesday, with a trip to St. Mirren scheduled for next Sunday.
Martin hopes reinforcements are on the way, confirming Brentford left-back Jayden Meghoma is a player they are keen to sign on loan.
"Jayden is a player we know from Southampton. He spent a year with us as a young boy, training every day. He understands the work, he's a top talent, has played for England at all the youth levels," Martin said.
"So he's a player we know and like, and hopefully at some point he'll be a Rangers player, and you'll know that when he is."
Meghoma could come in as a replacement for Jefte, who is set to join Palmeiras in his homeland of Brazil for £6m.
Martin said before kick-off: "It's looking likely he will be on his way and if he goes, he goes with everyone's best wishes.
"If, for whatever reason, it doesn't happen, he'll be welcomed back. We wouldn't let Jefte go if we didn't have plans to make sure we're not let short there."