Qatar Vs UAE Live Score, FIFA World Cup AFC Qualifiers: Hosts Look To Stop Dream Emirati Run

Qatar vs UAE Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Group A fourth round fixture at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on October 14, 2025

Qatar vs United Arab Emirates live score FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Group A fourth round
Qatar national team players in training ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers against UAE. | Photo: X/QFA_EN
Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Group A fourth round fixture between Qatar and United Arab Emirates at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. This is a must-win game for both sides as the victor will move on to next year’s World Cup. UAE, with a +1 goal difference after their win over Oman, will be slight favourites against the hosts as they aim to book their first World Cup berth since 1990. Meanwhile, Qatar will be itching to return to the competition since hosting it in 2023. At the end of the contest, the side finishing second in the group will move on to the fifth round. Follow the live scores and match updates from the Qatar vs UAE clash right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Qatar vs UAE LIVE Score: Hello!

A warm welcome to all our readers tuning in to the start of our live blog for the Qatar vs UAE match. This is a virtual finale in Doha, with the winner being awarded a place in next year’s World Cup.

Kick-off is scheduled for 10:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

Published At:
