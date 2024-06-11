Football

QAT 2-1 IND, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: 'India Robbed' - Watch Qatar's Controversial Goal

During a play in the 75th minute, Indian players were convinced that the ball was outside of the back line when Al Hassan pulled the ball back and Yousef Aymen put it in past the Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Fancode screengrab via X/90ndstoppage
Replays of the controversial goal. Photo: Fancode screengrab via X/90ndstoppage
info_icon

Indian football fans felt they were "robbed" after a controversial goal was allowed in India's 1-2 loss against Qatar on Tuesday.

India were in the lead for the first 75 minutes of the game when Qatar took a free kick from outside the box. The ball was headed by a Qatari player and the Indian team was convinced that the entirety of the ball had crossed the backline. However, Al Hassan pulled the ball back and Yousef Aymen put it in past the Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Indian team registered a protest but to no avail. The goal helped Qatar equalise. Replays suggested that the ball had moved out of play.

