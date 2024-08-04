Premier League Transfer News: West Ham Swoop For Leeds United Winger Summerville

West Ham have completed the signing of Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United for a reported £25million. (More Football News)
Summerville starred for Leeds in the Championship last season, though the Dutch winger could not propel the Whites to promotion.
And having sold academy product Archie Gray to Tottenham, Leeds have now had to part ways with another star player.
Summerville has signed a five-year deal with West Ham, with the option for a further year.
The 22-year-old becomes the Hammers' fourth signing under new head coach Julen Lopetegui, while Niclas Fullkrug and Guido Rodriguez are also on the verge of joining from Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis respectively.
"I'm very happy, and I can't wait to get started," said Summerville.
"It's the perfect next step for my career. West Ham is a huge club, with lots of ambition and great players, so I’m really excited to be here and to get going.
"I always try to follow my heart, and I had the feeling that this is the best place for me to continue developing as a player, and to push my potential as much as possible."
Summerville directly contributed to 29 goals in the Championship last season (20 goals, nine assists), while he created 120 chances – ranking fourth in the division – and attempting 200 dribbles.