POR Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Beat Portugal On Penalties To Book Semi-Finals Spot - In Pics

With both teams unable to find the back of the net after 120 minutes, France beat Portugal 3-5 in a penalty shoot-out to secure their UEFA Euro 2024 semi-finals spot at the Volksparkstadion Stadium in Hamburg. Didier Deschamps’ men will now face Luis de la Fuente’s Spanish side at the Fussball Arena in Munich for a spot in the final.