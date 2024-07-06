POR Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Beat Portugal On Penalties To Book Semi-Finals Spot - In Pics

Theo Hernandez of France, right, celebrates with goalkeeper Mike Maignan after scores the winning goal to defeat Portugal during a quarter final match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Portugal's goalkeeper Diogo Costa, Pepe and Cristiano Ronaldo, from left, react after losing a quarter final match between Portugal and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany. France won a penalty shoot out 4-3 after the match ended in a 0-0 draw.
William Saliba of France, center, runs celebrating after Theo Hernandez of France scored the winning goal in a penalty shootout after the match end goalless during a quarter final match between Portugal and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Portugal's Joao Felix reacts at the end of extra time during a quarter final match between Portugal and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after failing to score during a quarter final match between Portugal and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Kylian Mbappe of France, center, falls after a collision with Portugal's Joao Palhinha during a quarter final match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, and William Saliba of France struggle for the ball during a quarter final match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Portugal's Vitinha, right, and N'Golo Kante of France fight for the ball during a quarter final match between Portugal and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Kylian Mbappe of France challenges for the ball with Portugal's Joao Cancelo during a quarter final match between Portugal and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Randal Kolo Muani of France controls the ball during a quarter final match against Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.