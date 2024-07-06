Football

POR Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Beat Portugal On Penalties To Book Semi-Finals Spot - In Pics

With both teams unable to find the back of the net after 120 minutes, France beat Portugal 3-5 in a penalty shoot-out to secure their UEFA Euro 2024 semi-finals spot at the Volksparkstadion Stadium in Hamburg. Didier Deschamps’ men will now face Luis de la Fuente’s Spanish side at the Fussball Arena in Munich for a spot in the final.

Theo Hernandez celebrates with Mike Maignan after quarter final against Portugal | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Theo Hernandez of France, right, celebrates with goalkeeper Mike Maignan after scores the winning goal to defeat Portugal during a quarter final match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

2/10
Diogo Costa, Pepe and Cristiano Ronaldo react after losing a quarter final match against France
Diogo Costa, Pepe and Cristiano Ronaldo react after losing a quarter final match against France | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Portugal's goalkeeper Diogo Costa, Pepe and Cristiano Ronaldo, from left, react after losing a quarter final match between Portugal and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany. France won a penalty shoot out 4-3 after the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

3/10
French players celebrate Theo Hernandezs winning goal
French players celebrate Theo Hernandezs' winning goal | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

William Saliba of France, center, runs celebrating after Theo Hernandez of France scored the winning goal in a penalty shootout after the match end goalless during a quarter final match between Portugal and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

4/10
Portugals Joao Felix reacts during match against France
Portugal's Joao Felix reacts during match against France | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Portugal's Joao Felix reacts at the end of extra time during a quarter final match between Portugal and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

5/10
Portugals Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after failing to score during a quarter final match between Portugal and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

6/10
Kylian Mbappe falls after a collision with Joao Palhinha
Kylian Mbappe falls after a collision with Joao Palhinha | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Kylian Mbappe of France, center, falls after a collision with Portugal's Joao Palhinha during a quarter final match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

7/10
Cristiano Ronaldo and William Saliba struggle for the ball
Cristiano Ronaldo and William Saliba struggle for the ball | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, and William Saliba of France struggle for the ball during a quarter final match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

8/10
Vitinha and NGolo Kante fight for the ball
Vitinha and N'Golo Kante fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Portugal's Vitinha, right, and N'Golo Kante of France fight for the ball during a quarter final match between Portugal and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

9/10
Kylian Mbappe challenges for the ball with Joao Cancelo
Kylian Mbappe challenges for the ball with Joao Cancelo | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Kylian Mbappe of France challenges for the ball with Portugal's Joao Cancelo during a quarter final match between Portugal and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

10/10
Randal Kolo Muani of France
Randal Kolo Muani of France | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Randal Kolo Muani of France controls the ball during a quarter final match against Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe: With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retired, Shubman Gill Reveals New Top Three
  3. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur Rues India's Missed Chances, Lack Of Batting Intent After Chennai Loss
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, Harare Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During IND Vs ZIM 1st T20I Match?
  5. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tanzim Brits, Marizanne Kapp Shine As South Africa Women Beat India Women By 12 Runs
Football News
  1. Venezuela 1(3)-(4)1 Canada, Quarterfinal: Canadians Through To Maiden Copa America Semifinal
  2. POR Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Beat Portugal On Penalties To Book Semi-Finals Spot - In Pics
  3. ENG Vs SUI, Euro 2024: Southgate Lauds UEFA's 'Common Sense' Approach To Bellingham Punishment
  4. ENG Vs SUI, Euro 2024: Murat Yakin Confident Of Causing England Problems In Quarter-final Clash
  5. ESP 2-1 GER, Euro 2024 QF: Nagelsmann Rues Missed Opportunity But Retiring Kroos Sees 'Hope Again'
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Match
  2. Wimbledon: Fan Favourite Emma Raducanu Downs Maria Sakkari, Enters Round Of 16
  3. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Survives Major Scare To Beat Frances Tiafoe, Enter Last 16
  4. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Enter Third Round With Contrasting Wins - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Out Victory To Reach Round Three
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  2. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  4. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  5. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. Breaking News Live: Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran's Presidential Polls; Schools, Colleges Closed In Karnataka’s Udupi As IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’
  3. 'Saddened, Guilty Won't Be Spared': Bhole Baba's On-Cam Reaction On Hathras Stampede | Details
  4. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  5. 40 Years Since Operation Blue Star: Remembering The Silent Sacrifices Of Sikhs
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  2. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  3. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
  4. 'Abigail' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: This Vampire Thriller Is More Laughable Than Scary
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin Shares Update On The Sequel: There’s A Lot Of Action Still Left
US News
  1. Where To Find Authentic Indian Food In NYC?
  2. It’s Viral! Prince William Riding Electric Scooter At Windsor Castle
  3. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  4. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  5. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
World News
  1. Iran: Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Presidential Election
  2. Biden Says He Was Sick During Debate, Asserts Only 'Lord Almighty' Can Drive Him Out Of Race
  3. Racheel Reeves Becomes UK’s First Woman Finance Minister, Who Is She?
  4. Where To Find Authentic Indian Food In NYC?
  5. It’s Viral! Prince William Riding Electric Scooter At Windsor Castle
Latest Stories
  1. NEET PG New Date Date Announced: Exam To Be Held On August 11 In Two Shifts
  2. Amul Ice Cream Centipede Row: HC Directs Removal Of Social Media Post As Claimant Skips Court Appearance
  3. 'Mirzapur Season 3' Netizens Review: Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Leaves Fans With Mixed Emotions
  4. Breaking News July 5: Shiv Sena (Punjab) Leader Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9
  5. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts for each Zodiac Sign
  6. UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'
  7. Fourth Of July Becomes Tragic Day For South Padre Beachgoers As Four Injured In Shark Attacks (Warning: Distressing Images)
  8. Sports News Highlights: ESP Beat GER In UEFA Euro 2024 QF; Carlos Alcaraz Beats Frances Tiafoe In Wimbledon 3rd Round