Poland are set to lock horns with the Netherlands in their opening group-stage fixture of the UEFA Euro 2024 on Sunday. However, their aspirations have been somewhat dampened by the recent injury to talisman Robert Lewandowski, who will miss at least the opening match in Germany. (More Football News)
In preparation for the tournament, Poland played two warm-up friendlies this month, defeating 2012 co-hosts Ukraine 3-1 and overcoming Turkey 2-1. With five different players scoring in these matches, there is hope that Lewandowski's absence might not be too detrimental.
However, history is not on Poland's side, having won just two of their 14 matches at the Euros to date. Additionally, they face a daunting task against the Netherlands, against whom they are winless in 12 games since 1979.
The Netherlands, making their 11th European Championship appearance, have a storied history, famously lifting the trophy in 1988 when the tournament was last held exclusively in Germany. Although they have not reached the semi-finals in 20 years, Ronald Koeman’s squad are determined to change that.
Here are all the details about the Poland vs Netherlands, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D matchday 1 Live Streaming:
When is Poland vs Netherlands, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D Match?
The Poland vs Netherlands, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D football match will take place on June 16, Sunday at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg in Germany at 6:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Poland vs Netherlands, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D Match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.