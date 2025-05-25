Philadelphia Union 3-3 Inter Miami Highlights, MLS: Telasco Segovia's Injury Time Goal Saves Herons' Blushes

Philadelphia Union Vs Inter Miami Highlights, Major League Soccer: Catch all the action from the MLS 2025 match between Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania on Sunday, May 25

Inter-Miami-CF
The Inter Miami side posing ahead of kick-off. X/InterMiamiCF
Welcome to our highlights of the Major League Soccer 2025 match-up between Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami CF at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania on Sunday (May 25). Telasco Segovia scored in the 90+5 minutes of injury time as Inter Miami drew 3-3 at Philadelphia Union. Lionel Messi too found himself on the scoresheet with a wonder free-kick. Track the scores and updates, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Philadelphia Union Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: FT

And the game ends! The hosts will be angry they haven't converted the chances whereas also conceding late on to Inter Miami, who were brought back in the game by Lionel Messi. Spoils shared yet again.

Philadelphia Union Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Hi!

Greetings and a warm welcome to everyone joining us this early on Sunday. We will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from the MLS game between Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami, which is likely to feature the talismanic Lionel Messi.

Philadelphia Union Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Start Time, Streaming

The game will kick off at 5am IST. The MLS 2025 clash between Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami will be live streamed on the Apple TV platform in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Philadelphia Union Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Starting XIs

Here we have it. The big news is that Lionel Messi is starting for Inter Miami as captain. Let's take a look at how the teams line up ahead of kick-off:

Philadelphia Union Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Elsewhere...

Earlier today, Arsenal pipped Barcelona to lift the UEFA Women's Champions League trophy for the second time. Stina Blackstenius played the role of super sub as her goal helped Gunners eke out a 1-0 win over the title holders. Blackstenius made an instant impact from the bench, striking the decisive blow seven minutes after her introduction into the action at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Philadelphia Union Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Herons' Recent Form

After their defeat to Los Angeles FC in the quarter-final first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, Inter Miami produced a four-game unbeaten run. But it was followed by a dismal spell in which the Herons have lost five of their last seven across continental games and MLS fixtures. This includes two of the last three in the league, either side of a hard-fought 3-3 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes.

Philadelphia Union Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Kick-Off

Play gets underway in Chester, Pennsylvania. Philadelphia earn back-to-back corners in the third minute, but nothing comes of them as Jovan Lukic's shot from outside the box is too high.

Philadelphia Union Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Hosts Go In Front

Quinn Sullivan has given Philadelphia Union the perfect start. He latches on to Kai Wagner's ball and slots it into the top right corner in the seventh minute. Early trouble for Inter Miami.

Philadelphia Union Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Earlier Today...

Bradley Barcola played a crucial role for Paris Saint-Germain as his two goals and one assist helped Luis Enrique's team beat Reims 3-0 in the Coupe de France final. The Ligue 1 champions were out of sight after a ruthless first-half showing, with Barcola's quickfire brace followed up by Achraf Hakimi's close-range finish before half-time.

This was PSG's 16th French Cup title, capping off an incredible domestic season wherein they clinched a second treble in as many campaigns, having already lifted the Ligue 1 title and Trophee des Champions.

Philadelphia Union Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Herons Concede Another

Tai Baribo doubles Philadelphia's advantage in the 44th minute. He pounces on Mikael Uhre's assist and puts into the back of the net from the centre of the box. Messi and Co fall further behind.

Philadelphia Union Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Half-Time Update

The scoreline stays at 2-0 in favour of the hosts at the mid-game interval. The poor form of Messi's men continues, though a full half of football remains. Can the Herons find a way back from here? We'll find out soon.

Philadelphia Union Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Second-half Underway

Second Half begins Philadelphia Union 2, Inter Miami CF 0.

Philadelphia Union Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Off The Line

Wow! What a start from Inter Miami as they get the ball inside the Philadelphia box and win a corner. Lionel Messi swings it in and the hosts clear it but the ball falls in the path of Gonzalo Luján who heads it on goal but is cleared off the line.

Philadelphia Union Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Good Start By The Visitors

0-2 down in the game but the second-half has seen Inter Miami start off well with some good, intricate play between Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba on the left.

Philadelphia Union Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Tadeo Allende Goal

Tadeo Allende is unmarked in the Philadelphia box and the forward makes no mistake to head it in and bring his side back in the game. It came from a neat cross assisted by Noah Allen.

Philadelphia Union Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Confidence High For The Visitors

You see the goal has transformed the Herons in the second-half as Philadelphia Unio feel the pressure. Lionel Messi is making things tick in the middle of the park for Inter Miami.

Philadelphia Union Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Subs

Philadelphia Union - Jesús Bueno replaces Mikael Uhre

Inter Miami CF - Telasco Segovia replaces Ian Fray

Philadelphia Union Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Corner Conceded

Inter Miami concede a corner after a Danley Jean Jacques makes a lung-bursting run but his pass hits a Inter Miami player and goes for a corner. However, Inter defend it well and the threat is thwarted.

Philadelphia Union Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Segovia Offside

Just then, Inter break and Jordi Alba is allowed to cross from the left as he finds Segovia in the middle but the forward is caught off-side and the linesman immediately raises his flag.

Philadelphia Union Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Heartbreak For The Herons

An unmarked Tai Baribo makes it 3-1 for the hosts after Danley Jean Jacques' ball finds the forward who makes no mistake to nod it in despite off-side appeals from the visitors.

Philadelphia Union Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Inter Way Too Open At The Back

Inter Miami have been way too open at the back and their defence has seen concede some easy goals. The question remains, how long till the authorities at the top pull the plug on Javier Mascherano?

Philadelphia Union Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: It's Back Against The Walls For Union

Philadelphia are hanging on to their 3-1 lead as Inter try to break into the box but attempt after attempt goes in vain. Camera pans onto Mascherano who cuts a sorry figure on the touchline. Pressure piles on the Argentine with his side still winless in the last three.

Philadelphia Union Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Messi!!

A free-kick is awarded for the Herons after a foul on Lionel Messi and the Argentine skipper lines it up from the edge of the box. Messi who has sight on goal, makes no mistake and riles it in to make it 3-2 on the night!

Philadelphia Union Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Five Mins Added

Five mins added on and Inter Miami to find an equaliser and salvage something.

Philadelphia Union Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Wow!!!

MLS does not disappoint and Inter Miami have levelled it in injury time thanks to Telasco Segovia whose right footed shot from the centre of the box finds the top right corner.

