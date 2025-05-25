Philadelphia Union Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: FT
And the game ends! The hosts will be angry they haven't converted the chances whereas also conceding late on to Inter Miami, who were brought back in the game by Lionel Messi. Spoils shared yet again.
The game will kick off at 5am IST. The MLS 2025 clash between Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami will be live streamed on the Apple TV platform in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Here we have it. The big news is that Lionel Messi is starting for Inter Miami as captain. Let's take a look at how the teams line up ahead of kick-off:
After their defeat to Los Angeles FC in the quarter-final first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, Inter Miami produced a four-game unbeaten run. But it was followed by a dismal spell in which the Herons have lost five of their last seven across continental games and MLS fixtures. This includes two of the last three in the league, either side of a hard-fought 3-3 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes.
Play gets underway in Chester, Pennsylvania. Philadelphia earn back-to-back corners in the third minute, but nothing comes of them as Jovan Lukic's shot from outside the box is too high.
Quinn Sullivan has given Philadelphia Union the perfect start. He latches on to Kai Wagner's ball and slots it into the top right corner in the seventh minute. Early trouble for Inter Miami.
Tai Baribo doubles Philadelphia's advantage in the 44th minute. He pounces on Mikael Uhre's assist and puts into the back of the net from the centre of the box. Messi and Co fall further behind.
The scoreline stays at 2-0 in favour of the hosts at the mid-game interval. The poor form of Messi's men continues, though a full half of football remains. Can the Herons find a way back from here? We'll find out soon.
Second Half begins Philadelphia Union 2, Inter Miami CF 0.
Wow! What a start from Inter Miami as they get the ball inside the Philadelphia box and win a corner. Lionel Messi swings it in and the hosts clear it but the ball falls in the path of Gonzalo Luján who heads it on goal but is cleared off the line.
0-2 down in the game but the second-half has seen Inter Miami start off well with some good, intricate play between Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba on the left.
Tadeo Allende is unmarked in the Philadelphia box and the forward makes no mistake to head it in and bring his side back in the game. It came from a neat cross assisted by Noah Allen.
You see the goal has transformed the Herons in the second-half as Philadelphia Unio feel the pressure. Lionel Messi is making things tick in the middle of the park for Inter Miami.
Philadelphia Union - Jesús Bueno replaces Mikael Uhre
Inter Miami CF - Telasco Segovia replaces Ian Fray
Inter Miami concede a corner after a Danley Jean Jacques makes a lung-bursting run but his pass hits a Inter Miami player and goes for a corner. However, Inter defend it well and the threat is thwarted.
Just then, Inter break and Jordi Alba is allowed to cross from the left as he finds Segovia in the middle but the forward is caught off-side and the linesman immediately raises his flag.
An unmarked Tai Baribo makes it 3-1 for the hosts after Danley Jean Jacques' ball finds the forward who makes no mistake to nod it in despite off-side appeals from the visitors.
Inter Miami have been way too open at the back and their defence has seen concede some easy goals. The question remains, how long till the authorities at the top pull the plug on Javier Mascherano?
Philadelphia are hanging on to their 3-1 lead as Inter try to break into the box but attempt after attempt goes in vain. Camera pans onto Mascherano who cuts a sorry figure on the touchline. Pressure piles on the Argentine with his side still winless in the last three.
A free-kick is awarded for the Herons after a foul on Lionel Messi and the Argentine skipper lines it up from the edge of the box. Messi who has sight on goal, makes no mistake and riles it in to make it 3-2 on the night!
Five mins added on and Inter Miami to find an equaliser and salvage something.
MLS does not disappoint and Inter Miami have levelled it in injury time thanks to Telasco Segovia whose right footed shot from the centre of the box finds the top right corner.