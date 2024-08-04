Football

Paris Olympics 2024: Host France Crash Out As Brazil And Germany Reach Last Four

France womens football team players
France crashed out of the Olympics
France's Olympic dream came to a halt as they lost 1-0 to Brazil on Saturday. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Gabi Portilho's 82nd-minute goal proved decisive in Nantes as Brazil claimed a place in the semi-finals.

Matters could have been vastly different for France had Sakina Karchaoui converted an early penalty, but she fluffed her lines from 12 yards.

Brazil will face Spain in the last four, while the other semi-final will see Germany take on the United States.

Germany drew 0-0 with defending champions Canada after 120 minutes of action in Marseille.

But Ashley Lawrence and Adriana Leon saw their penalties saved by Ann-Katrin Berger, who subsequently stepped up to slot in the crucial spot-kick as Germany secured a 4-2 shootout victory.

Data Debrief: Quarter-final hoodoo continues for France, Germany meet the USA again

France have now been eliminated at the quarter-final stage in seven of the last eight international tournaments in which they have participated.

Meanwhile, the USA and Germany will meet again in the last four of a major tournament for the fifth time, which is two more than any other match-up in the history of the Women's World Cup and the Olympics.

