Panathinaikos will take on the Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk at the Athens Olympic Stadium on Thursday, 7 August 2025, for the first leg of their UEFA Europa League 2025-26 third-round qualifying tie. Panathinaikos will enter the fixture after getting demoted from the Champions League qualifiers by Rangers, while Shakhtar are flying high after back-to-back wins in earlier rounds.
Super League Greece side Panathinaikos exited Europe’s top competition after a 2-0 away defeat to Rangers in Glasgow. With a 1-1 draw at home, the Shamrock lost on the aggregate and dropped down to the Europa League qualifiers.
Rui Vitoria’s side have only managed draws in their pre-season matches, stretching their winless run to five games across all competitions. With the Super League yet to resume, the Greek side are unlikely to be 100% match fit, and the lack of clean sheets in recent games will also be a cause for concern for Vitoria.
Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk have been sublime in their earlier matches in the Europa League qualifiers. They thrashed Ilves 6-0 on aggregate before dispatching Besiktas 6-2 over two legs.
In the recently started Ukrainian Premier League, Shakhtar defeated debutants Epitsentr 1-0, with young Brazilian forward Kaua Elias netting a late winner. Manager Arda Turan has utilised Brazilian talents well for the Miners, and they will be key in the upcoming clash against Panathinaikos.
Panathinaikos Vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round 1st Leg – Live Streaming Details
When is the Panathinaikos vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers 3rd Round first leg being played?
The Panathinaikos vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers 3rd Round first leg will be played on Thursday, 7 August 2025, at 11:30 PM IST.
Where is the Panathinaikos vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers 3rd Round first leg being played?
The Panathinaikos vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers 3rd Round first leg will be played at the Athens Olympic Stadium in Greece.
Where to watch the Panathinaikos vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers 3rd Round first leg live online in India?
The Panathinaikos vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers 3rd Round first leg will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India.
Where to watch the Panathinaikos vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers 3rd Round first leg live broadcast in India?
The Panathinaikos vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers 3rd Round first leg will not be televised on any TV channels in India. In Greece, fans can watch the match live on Cosmote Sport 1 HD.