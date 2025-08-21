Panathinaikos Vs Samsunspor Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifying: When, Where To Watch Playoff Leg 1

Panathinaikos competing in their third European tie of the season
Samsunspor kicking off their first continental campaign in 27 years
The Greens one tie away from sealing their sixth UEFA Europa League appearance
Panathinaikos host Samsunspor for the first leg of their UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying playoff tie at the Athens Olympic Stadium in Marousi, Athens, Greece on Thursday (August 21, 2025). Watch the football match live online today.
The Greek outfit will be competing in their third European tie of the season. Having lost to Rangers in the second round of UEFA Champions League qualifying, Panathinaikos pipped Shakhtar Donetsk on penalties in the Europa League third qualifying phase.
The Greens thus have already gone one better than the 2024-25 season, and now stand one tie away from sealing their sixth appearance in the UEL proper.
Meanwhile, Samsunspor are commencing a continental campaign for the first time in 27 years away, with their last participation dating back to the 1998 UEFA Intertoto Cup. The Red Lightning have to balance continental football with their Turkish Super Lig commitments, however.
Panathinaikos Vs Samsunspor, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifying Playoff Leg 1: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Panathinaikos vs Samsunspor, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying playoff first leg be played?
The Panathinaikos vs Samsunspor, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying playoff first leg will be played at the Athens Olympic Stadium in Marousi, Athens, Greece on Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 11:30pm IST.
Where will the Panathinaikos vs Samsunspor, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying playoff first leg be telecast and live streamed?
The Panathinaikos vs Samsunspor, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying playoff first leg will not be telecast or live streamed on any platform in India. It will be broadcast on Cosmote Sport 1 HD in Greece and HT Spor in Turkey.