Football

PAN 2-1 USA, Copa America 2024: Fajardo Fires Panama To Dramatic Victory Over 10-Man US - In Pics

In a dramatic Copa America Group C clash, Panama snatched a stunning 2-1 victory from the jaws of defeat against the host nation, the United States. The turning point came just 18 minutes in when USA forward Tim Weah was shown a red card. Despite playing a man down, the US took the lead through Folarin Balogun. However, Panama refused to buckle, drawing level shortly after. The fight continued with both sides reduced to 10 men when Adalberto Carrasquilla was sent off for a reckless challenge on US captain Christian Pulisic. Just as it seemed the game was headed for a draw, Jose Fajardo emerged as the hero, netting the winning goal for Panama in the 83rd minute. This result leaves the group wide open, with the US needing at least a draw in their final match to progress to the knockout stages.