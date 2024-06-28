Football

PAN 2-1 USA, Copa America 2024: Fajardo Fires Panama To Dramatic Victory Over 10-Man US - In Pics

In a dramatic Copa America Group C clash, Panama snatched a stunning 2-1 victory from the jaws of defeat against the host nation, the United States. The turning point came just 18 minutes in when USA forward Tim Weah was shown a red card. Despite playing a man down, the US took the lead through Folarin Balogun. However, Panama refused to buckle, drawing level shortly after. The fight continued with both sides reduced to 10 men when Adalberto Carrasquilla was sent off for a reckless challenge on US captain Christian Pulisic. Just as it seemed the game was headed for a draw, Jose Fajardo emerged as the hero, netting the winning goal for Panama in the 83rd minute. This result leaves the group wide open, with the US needing at least a draw in their final match to progress to the knockout stages.

Copa America Soccer Photo: AP/Mike Stewart

Panama's Edgar Barcenas and teammates celebrate their team's 2-1 victory over United States at the end of a Copa America Group C soccer match in Atlanta.

1/9
Copa America Soccer 2024
Copa America Soccer 2024 Photo: AP/Mike Stewart

Chris Richards of the United States lies on the pitch after losing1-2 against Panama at the end of a Copa America Group C soccer match in Atlanta.

2/9
Panamas Edgardo Farina
Panama's Edgardo Farina Photo: AP/Mike Stewart

Panama's Edgardo Farina, right, and Antonee Robinson of the United States battle for the ball during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Atlanta.

3/9
Copa America Soccer United States Panama
Copa America Soccer United States Panama Photo: AP/Mike Stewart

Panama's Jose Fajardo celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal against United States during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Atlanta.

4/9
Copa America Soccer Panama United States
Copa America Soccer Panama United States Photo: AP/Mike Stewart

Panama's Cesar Blackman celebrates after scoring the equalizer against the United States during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Atlanta.

5/9
Panamas Michael Murillo
Panama's Michael Murillo Photo: AP/Mike Stewart

Panama's Michael Murillo, right, jumps for a ball challenged by Josh Sargent of the United States during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Atlanta.

6/9
United States vs Panama
United States vs Panama Photo: AP/Jason Allen

Folarin Balogun of the United States celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Panama during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Atlanta.

7/9
Cameron Carter-Vickers of the United States
Cameron Carter-Vickers of the United States Photo: AP/Jason Allen

Cameron Carter-Vickers of the United States (2) argues with Panama's Freddy Gondola after Panama's Adalberto Carrasquilla receiving a red card during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Atlanta.

8/9
Panamas Adalberto Carrasquilla
Panama's Adalberto Carrasquilla Photo: AP/Jason Allen

Panama's Adalberto Carrasquilla, center, fouls Christian Pulisic of the United States for a red card during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Atlanta.

9/9
Ricardo Pepi of the United States
Ricardo Pepi of the United States Photo: AP/Jason Allen

Ricardo Pepi of the United States, right, and Panama's Michael Murillo, center, fight for the ball during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Atlanta.

