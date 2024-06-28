Panama's Edgar Barcenas and teammates celebrate their team's 2-1 victory over United States at the end of a Copa America Group C soccer match in Atlanta.
Chris Richards of the United States lies on the pitch after losing1-2 against Panama at the end of a Copa America Group C soccer match in Atlanta.
Panama's Edgardo Farina, right, and Antonee Robinson of the United States battle for the ball during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Atlanta.
Panama's Jose Fajardo celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal against United States during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Atlanta.
Panama's Cesar Blackman celebrates after scoring the equalizer against the United States during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Atlanta.
Panama's Michael Murillo, right, jumps for a ball challenged by Josh Sargent of the United States during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Atlanta.
Folarin Balogun of the United States celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Panama during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Atlanta.
Cameron Carter-Vickers of the United States (2) argues with Panama's Freddy Gondola after Panama's Adalberto Carrasquilla receiving a red card during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Atlanta.
Panama's Adalberto Carrasquilla, center, fouls Christian Pulisic of the United States for a red card during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Atlanta.
Ricardo Pepi of the United States, right, and Panama's Michael Murillo, center, fight for the ball during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Atlanta.