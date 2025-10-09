Pakistan and Afghanistan are level with 2 points each in Group E, separated by goal difference
Afghanistan have the edge in FIFA Rankings, sitting at 161 to Pakistan’s 199
Match kicks off at 2:30 PM IST on October 9 at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, with the return leg set for October 14 in Kuwait
Pakistan and Afghanistan face off on October 9, 2025, in a pivotal AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Group E encounter at Islamabad’s Jinnah Stadium. Kick-off is at 2:30 PM IST (2:00 PM PST). Both sides find themselves locked on two points, with Afghanistan marginally ahead by goal difference. The hosts, playing under a new coach and in front of a home crowd, will hope that familiar conditions and local backing can inspire a strong result as they look to climb from fourth place in the group.
Despite tough competition in Group E, where Syria have already sealed top spot and qualification, there’s still plenty at stake for Pakistan and Afghanistan. Each nation is eager to end their group stages on a high and build momentum for future fixtures, including Pakistan’s away leg against Afghanistan in Kuwait on October 14 and a meeting with Myanmar in March 2026.
Pakistan Vs Afghanistan Head-To-Head Record
In their most recent contest, Afghanistan emerged victorious over Pakistan, underscoring their position as the higher-ranked team globally: 161 versus Pakistan’s 199 in the FIFA standings. Still, with Pakistan enjoying home advantage and improved efforts in recent outings, a closely contested match is expected in Islamabad.
Afghanistan have been dealing with squad disruptions, including recent visa delays, but will be looking for a disciplined performance to stay clear of the group’s bottom position. Both teams know that positive results in the last group matches are vital as the qualification campaign nears its conclusion.
Pakistan Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Info
There will be no live streaming or television broadcast of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan match in India. Fans in India can watch all India matches of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers live on the FanCode app and website.