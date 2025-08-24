Osasuna Vs Valencia Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 2 Fixture

Osasuna Vs Valencia at the El Sadar Stadium on Sunday.
Find out when and where the Osasuna Vs Valencia, La Liga 2025-26 match is being played
Find out where to watch the Osasuna Vs Valencia, La Liga 2025-26 match live on TV and online in India
The 2025-26 La Liga season is already on a roll as Osasuna are set to host Valencia at the El Sadar Stadium on August 24, Sunday. It's just their second game of the season but both teams would like to start their season with some wins.
Osasuna are coming into this clash after 0-1 loss to Real Madrid in the first weekend of the La Liga, thanks to a second-half penalty from star striker Kylian Mbappe. Osasuna would like to overcome that loss with a win over Valencia on Sunday.
On the other hand, Valencia kicked off their season with a 1-1 draw against Real Soceidad at Mestalla. It was Diego Lopez who scored the first goal in the 57th minute but the lead was short-lived as Take Kubo equalised just three minutes later.
Osasuna vs Valencia, La Liga 2025-26 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Osasuna vs Valencia, La Liga 2025-26 match being played?
The Osasuna vs Valencia, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, 24 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 8:30 PM IST on 24 August, at the El Sadar Stadium.
Where to watch the Osasuna vs Valencia, La Liga 2025-26 match live online in India?
The Osasuna vs Valencia, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and browser in India.