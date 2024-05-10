Football

Olympiacos 2-0 Aston Villa (6-2 Agg): Villans Fall In Last Four As El Kaabi Strikes Again

After a strong start from the visitors, El Kaabi scored his fourth goal of the tie just 10 minutes into Thursday's second leg at Stadio Georgios Karaiskaki, getting on the end of Quini's low cross to turn home at the far post

Advertisement

Ayoub El Kaabi celebrates putting Olympiacos 1-0 up in the second leg
info_icon

Olympiacos will face Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final after an Ayoub El Kaabi double secured a 6-2 aggregate win over Aston Villa. (More Football News)

After a stunning 4-2 win at Villa Park last weekend to take the ascendancy in the semi-final tie, first-leg hat-trick hero El Kaabi struck early before netting again late on to stamp out any hopes of a Villa comeback.

After a strong start from the visitors, El Kaabi scored his fourth goal of the tie just 10 minutes into Thursday's second leg at Stadio Georgios Karaiskaki, getting on the end of Quini's low cross to turn home at the far post.

Advertisement

It looked an uphill battle for Villa, who dominated the possession throughout the contest in Greece but struggled to make a dent in the stubborn hosts.

Douglas Luiz saw a long-range effort saved by Kostas Tzolakis while the Olympiacos goalkeeper also denied Moussa Diaby. El Kaabi made sure late on, getting on the end of a long ball to fire past Martinez and secure Olympiacos' final berth.

Josip Stanisic celebrates his stoppage-time equaliser against Roma - null
Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen Reach Europa League Final, Stretch Unbeaten Run With Late Show

BY Stats Perform

The fairytale comeback never materialised for Villa, and it will be Olympiacos who take on Fiorentina at the Agia Sophia Stadium in the Greek capital of Athens on May 29, looking to utilise familiar surroundings to claim their first major European trophy.

Advertisement

Data debrief

El Kaabi was the hero again for Olympiacos as his two second-leg finishes took him to 10 Europa Conference League goals for the campaign, more than any other player, while his 13 strikes in major European competitions are also more than any other player when factoring in his three Europa League goals.

Villa had 73.9 per cent of the ball in the second leg, yet their 1.14 xG (expected goals) was still inferior to Olympiacos' 1.23 as the Greek Super League side's ruthlessness clinched their spot in the final.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jammu And Kashmir Elections: Roar Returns To The Valley
  2. 'Fishing No More Profitable For Us': Fishermen Of Maharashtra's Konkan Region Struggle To Stay Afloat
  3. Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election: Voices Of Neglect From The Ground
  4. BJP Leader Who Alerted Police About Prajwal Revanna's Sex Tapes, Faces Sexual Harassment Charges
  5. Can The Pawars Survive The House Of Cards?
Entertainment News
  1. Abdu Rozik Set To Tie The Knot In July? Here's What The 'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Has To Say
  2. Hailey Bieber Announces Pregnancy, Expecting First Child With Justin Bieber After Almost Six Years Of Marriage
  3. 'Murder In Mahim' On JioCinema Review: Ashutosh Rana-Vijay Raaz Deliver Earnest Performances In A Show That Could’ve Been Compact
  4. ‘The King’s Trust’ Global Gala 2024: Kate Moss, Eileen Gu, Kate Beckinsale Attend Charity Event - View Pics
  5. North West Joins Starry Concert Event Of 'The Lion King' At Hollywood Bowl
Sports News
  1. Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen Reach Europa League Final, Stretch Unbeaten Run With Late Show
  2. NBA: Phoenix Suns Fire Coach Frank Vogel After First-Round Sweep
  3. PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Italian Open - Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, And Naomi Osaka Triumph In Rome
  5. NRAI Overlooked Key Selection Clause Ahead Of Olympic Trials, Corrected It Just in Time
World News
  1. Gaza War: Israeli Military Says It Has Weapons It Needs For Rafah Ground Operation
  2. US Dismisses Russian Allegations Of Interference In Indian Elections
  3. 4 Killed In Yet Another Wrong-Way Highway Crash In Connecticut
  4. China And US Resume Cooperation On Deportation As Chinese Immigrants Rush In From Southern Border
  5. Pakistan's Top Leaders Vow Action Against 'May 9 Executors'
Latest Stories
  1. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  2. Abdu Rozik Set To Tie The Knot In July? Here's What The 'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Has To Say
  3. Pakistan Women's Tour Of England 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads And More
  4. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  5. Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election: Voices Of Neglect From The Ground
  6. Hailey Bieber Announces Pregnancy, Expecting First Child With Justin Bieber After Almost Six Years Of Marriage
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Italian Open - Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, And Naomi Osaka Triumph In Rome
  8. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi To Address Rallies In Telangana Today