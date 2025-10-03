Midtjylland's Valdemar Andreasen celebrates scoring during the Europa League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Midtjylland at the City Ground, Nottingham, England.
Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, left, and Midtjylland's Denil Castillo in action during the Europa League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Midtjylland at the City Ground, Nottingham, England.
Midtjylland's Denil Castillo, left, and Nottingham Forest's Igor Jesus in action during the Europa League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Midtjylland at the City Ground, Nottingham, England.
Midtjylland's Denil Castillo, left, and Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson in action during the Europa League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Midtjylland at the City Ground, Nottingham, England.
Midtjylland's Jose Junior Brumado, left, and Nottingham Forest's Ibrahim Sangare in action during the Europa League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Midtjylland at the City Ground, Nottingham, England.
Midtjylland's Mads Sorensen, center, scores during the Europa League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Midtjylland at the City Ground, Nottingham, England.
Midtjylland players celebrate Mads Sorensen's goal during the Europa League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Midtjylland at the City Ground, Nottingham, England.
Nottingham Forest's Murillo, left, and Midtjylland's Kevin Mbabu in action during the Europa League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Midtjylland at the City Ground, Nottingham, England.
Midtjylland's Ousmane Diao, right, celebrates scoring with teammate Gue-Sung Cho during the Europa League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Midtjylland at the City Ground, Nottingham, England.
Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood scores during the Europa League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Midtjylland at the City Ground, Nottingham, England.