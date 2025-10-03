Football

Nottingham Forest 2-3 Midtjylland, Europa League: Fans Turn On Postecoglou As NFC Suffer Another Defeat

Nottingham Forest lost 3-2 to Danish club Midtjylland in its first home game in a European competition in almost 30 years, leaving recently hired manager Ange Postecoglou without a win after six games in charge. Some Forest fans seemed to be running out of patience with the Australian, chanting for him to be sacked during the final minutes of the game. Midtjylland led 3-1 after substitute Valdemar Andreasen scored in the 88th minute, before Chris Wood reduced the deficit from the spot in stoppage time.