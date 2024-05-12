Football

Norwich City 0-0 Leeds United: Championship Play-Off Finely Poised For Second Leg After Draw

Norwich City have failed to score in a home game for the first time since December. It is also the first time they have failed to win an EFL play-off at home

Leeds Uniteds Junior Firpo
Leeds United's Junior Firpo scored in the first half, but it was ruled off-side. Photo: File
Norwich City and Leeds United played out a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final on Sunday. (More Football News)

Junior Firpo put the ball into the back of the net in the 30th minute, but it was ruled out for a marginal offside by Georginio Rutter in the build-up.

Marcelino Nunez failed to take Norwich's best chance in the first half, firing wide of the left post after Leeds had an early penalty shout for a foul on Wilfried Gnonto by Borja Sainz dismissed by the referee.

The sides will meet again on Thursday at Elland Road to see which one of them will get to the play-off final at Wembley on May 26.

Data Debrief: Stalemate

Norwich have failed to score in a home game for the first time since December. It is also the first time they have failed to win an EFL play-off at home, winning both of the previous two by a 3-1 scoreline (vs Wolves in 2001-02 and Ipswich Town in 2014-15).

Leeds only attempted six shots in this game (two on target) their lowest total in a single match in the Championship this season.

