Northern Ireland vs Slovakia Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Europe: When And Where To Watch

An upbeat Slovakia visit Belfast for their third Group A game of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Europe to play Northern Ireland on Friday night. Slovakia had beaten Germany in their first group game and are currently at the top of the standings. Northern Ireland and Germany are tied at the second spot.
Slovakia had shocked Germany in September to start this round on a high. They then earned a win over Luxembourg and now sit atop Group A with six points.
Northern Ireland too defeated Luxembourg in their opening game but had to face a defeat at the hands of Germany in their second outing.
The two teams have faced each other four times and Northern Ireland have won just one game. That win too came way back in March 1998.
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Northern Ireland Vs Slovakia live telecast and streaming details
The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Northern Ireland and Slovakia will be played on October 11 at Windsor Park in Belfast from 12:15 AM IST.
Where will the live telecast of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Northern Ireland and Slovakia be available in India?
The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Northern Ireland and Slovakia will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.
Where will the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Northern Ireland and Slovakia be available in India?
The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Northern Ireland and Slovakia will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.