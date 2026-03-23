New York City FC 2-3 Inter Miami, MLS: Messi Stars In Herons' Victory
Lionel Messi scored the equalizer off a free kick in the second half before helping to set up Micael dos Santos’ winner and Inter Miami came from behind to beat New York City FC 3-2 at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. Inter Miami (3-1-1) pulls into a second-place tie in the Eastern Conference by handing NYCFC (3-1-1) its first loss. Gonzalo Luján scored his first career goal — unassisted off a rebound in the 4th minute to give Inter Miami an early lead. The 21-year-old defender has started in 23 of his 30 career appearances.
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