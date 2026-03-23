New York City FC 2-3 Inter Miami, MLS: Messi Stars In Herons' Victory

Lionel Messi scored the equalizer off a free kick in the second half before helping to set up Micael dos Santos’ winner and Inter Miami came from behind to beat New York City FC 3-2 at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. Inter Miami (3-1-1) pulls into a second-place tie in the Eastern Conference by handing NYCFC (3-1-1) its first loss. Gonzalo Luján scored his first career goal — unassisted off a rebound in the 4th minute to give Inter Miami an early lead. The 21-year-old defender has started in 23 of his 30 career appearances.

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New York City FC Vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, second from right, moves the ball through New York City FC defenders during the first half of an MLS soccer game at Yankee Stadium in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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New York City FC Vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer-Gonzalo Luján
Inter Miami's Gonzalo Luján, left, and New York City FC's Nicolás Fernández compete for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game at Yankee Stadium in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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New York City FC Vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi drives toward the goal during the second half of an MLS soccer game against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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New York City FC Vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer-Jonathan Shore
New York City FC's Jonathan Shore, left, chases Inter Miami's Lionel Messi during the second half of an MLS soccer game at Yankee Stadium in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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New York City FC Vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi runs up the field during the second half of an MLS soccer game against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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New York City FC Vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer-Micael dos Santos Silva
Inter Miami's Micael dos Santos Silva (16), left, scores on a header during the second half of an MLS soccer game against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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New York City FC Vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer-Mateo Silvetti
Inter Miami's Mateo Silvetti, top, takes a header in from of New York City FC's Tayvon Gray during the first half of an MLS soccer game at Yankee Stadium in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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New York City FC Vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi reacts after scoring during the second half of an MLS soccer game against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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New York City FC Vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer-Nicolás Fernández
New York City FC's Nicolás Fernández reacts after scoring during the first half of an MLS soccer game against Inter Miami at Yankee Stadium in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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New York City FC Vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second half of an MLS soccer game against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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