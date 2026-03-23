Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, second from right, moves the ball through New York City FC defenders during the first half of an MLS soccer game at Yankee Stadium in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

1/9 Inter Miami's Gonzalo Luján, left, and New York City FC's Nicolás Fernández compete for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game at Yankee Stadium in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig





2/9 Inter Miami's Lionel Messi drives toward the goal during the second half of an MLS soccer game against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig





3/9 New York City FC's Jonathan Shore, left, chases Inter Miami's Lionel Messi during the second half of an MLS soccer game at Yankee Stadium in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig





4/9 Inter Miami's Lionel Messi runs up the field during the second half of an MLS soccer game against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig





5/9 Inter Miami's Micael dos Santos Silva (16), left, scores on a header during the second half of an MLS soccer game against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig





6/9 Inter Miami's Mateo Silvetti, top, takes a header in from of New York City FC's Tayvon Gray during the first half of an MLS soccer game at Yankee Stadium in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig





7/9 Inter Miami's Lionel Messi reacts after scoring during the second half of an MLS soccer game against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig





8/9 New York City FC's Nicolás Fernández reacts after scoring during the first half of an MLS soccer game against Inter Miami at Yankee Stadium in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig





9/9 Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second half of an MLS soccer game against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig





