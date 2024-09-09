Football

Nations League: Clarke Believes Scotland 'Deserved Something' Following Defeat To Portugal

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has declared that his side "deserved something" from their Nations League clash with Portugal after losing 2-1 thanks to a late Cristiano Ronaldo goal

Steve-Clarke-Scotland
Steve Clarke believes Scotland "deserved something" against Portugal
info_icon

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has declared that his side "deserved something" from their Nations League clash with Portugal after losing 2-1 thanks to a late Cristiano Ronaldo goal. (More Football News)

Scott McTominay gave Scotland an early lead after seven minutes, but Portugal fought back through goals from Bruno Fernandes and Ronaldo to take all three points in Group A1.

Ronaldo's goal came in the 88th minute and was his 901st career goal.

It leaves Scotland on their longest-ever winless run as they remain without a win in their last eight competitive games in all competitions, but Clarke feels they should not have left Lisbon empty-handed.

"I'm disappointed to lose a game where it looked, for a large period, we would get something from it," he told the BBC.

"I'm really disappointed for my players because I think they deserved to get something from the game.

"If you ignore the results, [there are a lot of positives], but we're professional, so it's disappointing.

"We played well in these two games, but we don't have anything to show for it. I've told the players not to be too hard on themselves. They have to understand the work that we're doing."

Scotland did well to prevent Portugal from getting any further sight at goal, defending a total of 26 shots during the match with seven ending up on target.

The 16 shots the Scots had to defend in the opening 45 minutes were the most they have faced in a first-half since October 2012 when Belgium also let loose 16 efforts.

"With the amount of balls that go into the box, you know one of them can go in the back of the net and that's what happened to us," added Clarke.

"When you bring quality players from the bench like Roberto [Martinez] can do, you always know there's a risk, but I felt we handled it well.

"We'll go away and analyse these games, and hopefully, we can give the lads a few pointers for the games next month, which don't get any easier."

Gamechanger Ronaldo was brought on at half-time by Portugal manager Roberto Martinez, a move that was well thought through and had the desired effect.

"Ronaldo did 17 sprints against Croatia. He is the player who made the most sprints. So we need to protect the players. One more game in 72 hours is impossible to have a physical performance [equal]," Martinez explained.

"The question was whether Ronaldo played the first half and left or came in and finished the game. That was the decision.

"He is an asset to the national team. When he comes in, if the [team] needs goals, Cris gives energy and a feeling to the fans. The stadium is different.

"If Cris leaves, it's the opposite and facilitates what the opponent would like to do when playing away from home in Portugal."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 3: Sri Lanka 125 Runs Away From Historic Victory Over England
  2. Delhi Premier League T20 2024: East Delhi Riders Win Inaugural Title
  3. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test Weather Update: Will It Rain In Greater Noida During AFG V NZ Match?
  4. Moeen Ali Announces Retirement From International Cricket, Says 'It Is The Right Time To Move On'
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Pacers Shine As India A Beat India B By 76 Runs
Football News
  1. Luis De La Fuente Insists Spain Are Doing 'Something Important' For The Country
  2. Rodri: Pep Guardiola Always Evolving To Stay One Step Ahead
  3. Erik Ten Hag Not The Deciding Factor For Matthijs De Ligt In Manchester United Move
  4. UEFA Nations League: France Coach Didier Deschamps 'Not Changing Course' Despite Italy Defeat
  5. Nations League: Italy Boss Luciano Spalletti Expects To Make Five Changes For Israel Match
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Taylor Fritz 'Sorry' For Not Providing Crowd With Home Victory
  2. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Delighted To Cap 'Incredible' Year With Second Major Title
  3. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Edges Taylor Fritz To Claim Second Grand Slam Title
  4. Guadalajara Open Akron 2024 Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, And Other Details
  5. John McEnroe Backs Novak Djokovic To Win 25th Major Title, Says 'You Can Never Count Him Out'
Hockey News
  1. China Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  2. India 3-0 China Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: IND Complete Dominating Victory
  3. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Thrash China 3-0 In Opener - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Myanmar Militants Release Mizo Teens With Heads Tonsured, Cigarette Burns
  2. Lucknow Building Collapse: FIR Filed Against Owner, Three-Member Committee Formed | What Led To The Collapse
  3. Day In Pics: September 08, 2024
  4. Suspected Mpox Case Detected In India, Confirms Govt | What We Know About The Deadly Virus
  5. Siliguri Court Sentences Man To Death For Minor's Rape Amid Protests In Bengal For RG Kar Tragedy | Recent Verdicts
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  2. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  3. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  4. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  5. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
World News
  1. Elon Musk Leads Race To Become World’s First Trillionaire By 2027, Report Predicts | These Are The Top 10 In The List
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli-Jordanian Border Crossing Closed After Deadly Attack, Israel Airstrike Kills Gaza's Senior Aid Official
  3. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  4. Imran Khan's PTI Rally Across Pakistan, Demand Release Of Ex-Prime Minister | List Of Charges Against Him
  5. Maduro's Main Rival Edmundo Gonzalez Flees To Spain As Diplomatic Tensions Rise | What's Happening In Venezuela?
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs