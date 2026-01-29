Napoli 2-3 Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Pedro’s Brilliance Ends Naples' Campaign
Chelsea pulled off an impressive 3-2 comeback victory over Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona to secure a Champions League last-16 spot and send the Italian side crashing out of Europe. After Enzo Fernandez gave Chelsea an early lead from the penalty spot, Napoli turned the game around before halftime through goals from Antonio Vergara and Rasmus Hojlund to lead 2-1. However, Joao Pedro sparked the comeback with two second-half goals, including an equaliser and a late winner, driving Chelsea to victory and automatic qualification as one of the top eight teams. Napoli needed a win to stay in the competition, but were ultimately undone by Chelsea’s resilience and Pedro’s brilliance
