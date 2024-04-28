Fatorda witnessed a disheartening evening as FC Goa, despite two stunning strikes lost the Indian Super League first leg semi-final match against Mumbai City FC by 3-2. Now it is the time of turning the tables away from home and the Guars are ready for the short trip down to the city of dreams, Mumbai for the second leg match set for April 29, Monday. (More Football News)
The Islanders enroute to winning their fourth ISL title, encountered no obstacles in the passage. Right now, standing second in the points table with 14 victories and 5 draws out of the 22 matches played, the team has demonstrated their juggernaut. Mumbai is leading ahead in the semifinal with an aggregate of 3-2.
The Gaurs, on the other hand, have been a formidable force, but a defeat in the previous showdown has diminished their confidence, which is still too little when compared with their determination for clinching the first ever ISL title. Currently, placed third in the points table trailing just Mohun Bagan and Mumbai, the team has won 13 matches, ended 6 in draw, and lost only 3, the same as their rivals.
Mumbai City Vs FC Goa Head-to-head
Previously in the Indian Super League, Mumbai City and FC Goa have met each other in 25 matches. Out of these, Mumbai have emerged victorious in 11 matches whereas Goa have won 7, and 7 ended in a draw.
When is Mumbai City Vs FC Goa, ISL semi-final leg 2 match?
The first-leg semi-final match between FC Goa and Mumbai City will be played on April 29, Monday at 7:30 Pm IST at the Mumbai Football Arena.
Where to watch the Mumbai City Vs FC Goa, ISL semi-final leg 2 match?
The Mumbai City Vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 match will be telecasted live on the Sports18 1 TV channel.
The live streaming of the ISL semi-final match will also be available on the Jio cinema app website.
For outside India, the ISL match will be available on OneFootball.