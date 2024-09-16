Football

Monza 1-1 Inter Milan, Serie A: Denzel Dumfries Spares Nerazzurri's Blushes

Hosts Monza took the lead in the 81st minute through substitute forward Dany Mota, but the Nerazzurri would avoid a surprise defeat to their neighbours as Denzel Dumfries levelled seven minutes later

Monza-vs-Inter Milan-serie-a-football
Denzel Dumfries salvaged a point for Inter
info_icon

Champions Inter were knocked off the Serie A summit on Sunday as they were forced to come from behind to play out a 1-1 draw with Monza. (More Football News

Hosts Monza took the lead in the 81st minute through substitute forward Dany Mota, but the Nerazzurri would avoid a surprise defeat to their neighbours as Denzel Dumfries levelled seven minutes later.

Lautaro Martinez should have put the Scudetto holders in front inside the opening 10 minutes, when he received a perfect cross from Federico Dimarco.

His header from the centre of the box, however, sailed slightly over the crossbar before Dimarco and Davide Frattesi spurned chances of their own.

Milan head coach, Paulo Fonseca - null
Milan's Venezia Win A Boost For Liverpool And Inter Clashes, Says Fonseca

BY Stats Perform

But Monza defended resolutely and they went on to take a shock lead nine minutes from time, Mota nodding home a neat lofted cross from Armando Izzo.

Inter stepped up their efforts after falling behind and defender Dumfries tapped in a low cross from Carlos Augusto with two minutes of the 90 remaining, but the Nerazzurri could not find a winner.

While Inter are still unbeaten, their second draw of the campaign means they sit one point adrift of Napoli at the summit, while Monza stay 15th with three points from four games.

Data Debrief: Stuttering start for Nerazzurri

Inter's start has not exactly been dismal, Simone Inzaghi's men staying unbeaten and only slipping one point behind the pace at the top of Serie A.

However, it is in stark contrast to the starts they have made to recent campaigns.

In fact, this is the first time Inter have failed to win two of their first four matches of a Serie A season since 2020-21, when they drew one and lost one under Antonio Conte.

The silver lining? They went on to capture the title that season.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI Series In UAE: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  2. ENG Vs AUS: Heavy Rain In Manchester Forces T20I Series Stalemate
  3. ENG Vs AUS, ODI Series: Jos Buttler Sidelined Due To Persistent Calf Injury, Harry Brook To Captain England
  4. England Vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Series Ends In Draw Following Old Trafford Washout With No Play Possible
  5. New Zealand Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads - All Details Of NZ Vs SL Matches
Football News
  1. Gary O'Neil Confident Wolves Will Overachieve This Season Despite Newcastle Setback
  2. Cagliari 0-4 Napoli: Antonio Conte Hails 'Atypical' Lukaku After Flying Start
  3. Monza 1-1 Inter Milan, Serie A: Denzel Dumfries Spares Nerazzurri's Blushes
  4. Atletico Madrid 3-0 Valencia: Conor Gallagher And Julian Alvarez Off The Mark In Win
  5. Racism In Ligue One: Paris Saint-Germain Condemn Vitriol Against Nuno Mendes
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  2. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  3. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  4. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
  5. Davis Cup: Novak Djokovic Keeps Serbia On Track As Casper Ruud Seals Norway Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Men National Champ's 2024 Wrap: Jharkhand, Odisha Enter Quarterfinals
  2. Asian Champions Hockey Trophy 2024 Semi-Final Preview: Undefeated India Take On Unpredictable South Korea
  3. Men's National Junior Hockey Champ's Day 6 Wrap: Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab Secure Victories
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Semifinals: Who Plays Whom, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. India Vs Pakistan Hockey Rivalry: Head-To-Head Record Ahead Of Possible ACT Final Clash

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Facing Himalayan Debt, Himachal Pradesh Rethinks Freebies
  2. What Led To The Kerala Conclave Of Finance Ministers?
  3. A United Voice Builds Against The Centre On Tax Devolution
  4. Raise The Divisible Pool Of Central Taxes To 50 Per Cent
  5. As Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Plans To Resign, Here’s Who Can Replace Him
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. France Says At Least 8 People Died Trying To Cross English Channel
  2. Russia-Ukraine War: Two Killed, One Injured In Odesa In Overnight Missile Attack
  3. Middle East Tensions: Houthis Claim Drone Attack In Tel Aviv; Demand For Urgent Hostage Deal Grows
  4. Amid Western Fears Of Nuclear Plans, Iran Successfully Launches Satellite Programme
  5. Russia Warns Of 'War' As NATO Military Chair Backs Ukraine's Use Of Long-Range Missiles
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them