Mohun Bagan Decide Against Travelling To Iran For AFC Champions League Match; Fine Likely

Meanwhile, MBSG put forth their rationale for not travelling. “We have written several letters to the Asian Football Confederation and the All India Football Federation. We wrote to AFC yesterday (September 30) as well that our players would have needed proper security and have already written to us saying they don’t want to go to Iran. In this situation when nobody wants to go, we have written to AFC for different solutions like shifting the match to a different place,” an Indian Express report quoted an MBSG official as saying.