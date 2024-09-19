Mohun Bagan Open AFC Champions League 2 Campaign With 0-0 Draw Against FC Ravshan - In Pics

Mohun Bagan Super Giants (India) player Jason Cummings (35) and FC Ravshan (Tajikistan) defender Siddiq Kamal Issah (20) vie for the ball during AFC Champions League Two Group A match, at VYBK stadium in Kolkata.
Mohun Bagan Super Giants (India) player Liston Colaco (17) misses a scoring opportunity against FC Ravshan (Tajikistan) during AFC Champions League Two Group A match, at VYBK stadium in Kolkata.
Mohun Bagan Super Giants (India) forward Manvir Singh (11) and FC Ravshan (Tajikistan) defender Kristian Mocic (33) during AFC Champions League Two Group A match, at VYBK stadium in Kolkata.
Mohun Bagan Super Giants (India) and FC Ravshan (Tajikistan) players vie for the ball during AFC Champions League Two Group A match, at VYBK stadium in Kolkata.
