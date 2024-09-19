Football

Mohun Bagan Open AFC Champions League 2 Campaign With 0-0 Draw Against FC Ravshan - In Pics

Mohun Bagan's AFC Champions League Two campaign was off to a frustrating start as they were held for a goalless draw against Tajikistan's team FC Ravshan. The match played in Kolkata in front of almost 19000 fans, saw Mohun Bagan miss several chances and end up goalless despite being the more dominating side. 'Go Back Molina' chants reverberated through the stands as the players made their way off the pitch and into the dugout. The team’s recent performances under the Spanish coach have come under increasing scrutiny, with this latest disappointment following a string of poor results.