Football

Mohun Bagan Open AFC Champions League 2 Campaign With 0-0 Draw Against FC Ravshan - In Pics

Mohun Bagan's AFC Champions League Two campaign was off to a frustrating start as they were held for a goalless draw against Tajikistan's team FC Ravshan. The match played in Kolkata in front of almost 19000 fans, saw Mohun Bagan miss several chances and end up goalless despite being the more dominating side. 'Go Back Molina' chants reverberated through the stands as the players made their way off the pitch and into the dugout. The team’s recent performances under the Spanish coach have come under increasing scrutiny, with this latest disappointment following a string of poor results.

AFC Champions League 2, Mohun Bagan Vs FC Ravshan: Mohun Bagan player Jason Cummings (35) and FC Ravshan defender Siddiq Kamal Issah (20) vie for the ball | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Mohun Bagan Super Giants (India) player Jason Cummings (35) and FC Ravshan (Tajikistan) defender Siddiq Kamal Issah (20) vie for the ball during AFC Champions League Two Group A match, at VYBK stadium in Kolkata.

2/5
AFC Champions League 2, Mohun Bagan Vs FC Ravshan: Mohun Bagans Liston Colaco (17) misses a scoring opportunity
AFC Champions League 2, Mohun Bagan Vs FC Ravshan: Mohun Bagan's Liston Colaco (17) misses a scoring opportunity | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Mohun Bagan Super Giants (India) player Liston Colaco (17) misses a scoring opportunity against FC Ravshan (Tajikistan) during AFC Champions League Two Group A match, at VYBK stadium in Kolkata.

3/5
AFC Champions League 2, Mohun Bagan Vs FC Ravshan: Mohun Bagan forward Manvir Singh (11) and FC Ravshan defender Kristian Mocic
AFC Champions League 2, Mohun Bagan Vs FC Ravshan: Mohun Bagan forward Manvir Singh (11) and FC Ravshan defender Kristian Mocic | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Mohun Bagan Super Giants (India) forward Manvir Singh (11) and FC Ravshan (Tajikistan) defender Kristian Mocic (33) during AFC Champions League Two Group A match, at VYBK stadium in Kolkata.

4/5
AFC Champions League 2, Mohun Bagan Vs FC Ravshan: Mohun Bagan and FC Ravshan players vie for the ball
AFC Champions League 2, Mohun Bagan Vs FC Ravshan: Mohun Bagan and FC Ravshan players vie for the ball | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Mohun Bagan Super Giants (India) and FC Ravshan (Tajikistan) players vie for the ball during AFC Champions League Two Group A match, at VYBK stadium in Kolkata.

5/5
AFC Champions League 2, Mohun Bagan Vs FC Ravshan:
AFC Champions League 2, Mohun Bagan Vs FC Ravshan: | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Mohun Bagan Super Giants (India) and FC Ravshan (Tajikistan) players vie for the ball during AFC Champions League Two Group A match, at VYBK stadium in Kolkata.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines With Fifty Amidst Early Wickets; IND - (144/4)
  2. IND Vs BAN: 'Mujhe Kyu Maar Rahe Ho,' Rishabh Pant Asks Litton Das After Misdirected Throw - Watch
  3. Dulip Samaraweera: Sri Lankan Banned From Coaching In Australia For 20 Years
  4. Malvika Bansod Enters China Open Quarterfinals With Another Win Against Higher-Ranked Opponent
  5. IND Vs BAN 1st Test Day 1, First Session: Hasan's Three-Wicket Haul Sends Hosts Tumbling At Lunch
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League: PSG Earn 1-0 Victory Over Girona Through Dramatic Late Winner - In Pics
  2. Mohun Bagan Open AFC Champions League 2 Campaign With 0-0 Draw Against FC Ravshan - In Pics
  3. Mohun Bagan 0-0 FC Ravshan: Mariners Held In Their AFC Champions League II Opener
  4. UEFA Champions League Wrap: Inter, City Play Out 0-0 Draw; Barcelona Beat Girona With Late Strike
  5. Celtic 5-1 Slovan Bratislava, Champions League: Arne Engels Stars As Rodgers' Men Make Dominant Start
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  2. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  3. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  4. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  3. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Atishi To Take Oath As Delhi CM On Sept 21, Says AAP
  2. Bihar: 15 Held For Torching 21 Houses In Mahadalit Colony Over Land Dispute; Cong Calls Out 'Jungle Raj'
  3. Haryana Polls: Congress, BJP Face Rebel Trouble As Leaders Denied Ticket Go The Independent Route
  4. MHA's New Initiative Allows Faster Immigration Clearance, To Be Available At 21 Major Airports
  5. RG Kar Case: Junior Doctors To Continue Ceasework As West Bengal Govt Gives Only 'Verbal Assurance'
Entertainment News
  1. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  2. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  3. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  4. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  5. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
US News
  1. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  2. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  3. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  4. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
World News
  1. Kamituga In Congo Becomes Epicentre Of Mpox As New Strains Spread
  2. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  3. Day After Pagers, Walkie-Talkies Explode In Lebanon
  4. North Korea's Kim Jong Un Calls For Bolstering Nuclear, Conventional Weapons After New Missile Tests
  5. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines With Fifty Amidst Early Wickets; IND - (144/4)
  2. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  3. Dulip Samaraweera: Sri Lankan Banned From Coaching In Australia For 20 Years
  4. Does India's Election Architecture Have Space For One Nation, One Election?
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs ABF Match
  6. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  7. Horoscope For September 19, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know