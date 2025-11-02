Mohammedan SC Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup: Line-Ups Out; Shers Seek To Take Control Of Group C

Mohammedan SC vs Punjab FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Group C fixture at the GMC Athletic Stadium

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohammedan SC vs Punjab FC live score AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group C matchday 2 updates highlights
Punjab FC players celebrate a goal during the AIFF Super Cup 2025 match against Gokulam Kerala on October 27, 2025. | Photo: X/RGPunjabFC
Welcome to the live coverage of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group C matchday 2 fixture between Mohammedan SC and Punjab FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Punjab FC are tied on three points with Bengaluru FC and will look to temporarily go clear at the top with a win. Mohammedan SC, meanwhile, will look to keep their qualification hopes alive after an opening-day defeat. Follow the live scores and updates from the Mohammedan SC vs Punjab FC match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Mohammedan SC Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup: PFC Starting XI

Muheet in goal and Nikhil with the captain's armband. Here is Punjab FC's line-up for today's game:

Mohammedan SC Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 4:30pm IST. The Mohammedan SC vs Punjab FC, AIFF Super Cup game will be live streamed on Indian Football's YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Mohammedan SC Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good afternoon, football fans! This marks the start of our live blog for the Super Cup 2025 match between Mohammedan SC and Punjab FC. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
