Mexico Vs Ecuador, Live Streaming Copa America 2024: When, Where To Watch MEX Vs ECU Group B Matchday 3

Mexico will take on Ecuador in a Copa America Group B clash at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, United States on Monday, July 1

Edson Alvarez is helped from the pitch during Mexico's opening Copa America game.
Mexico will take on Ecuador in a Copa America Group B clash at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, United States on Monday, July 1. (More Football News)

The Mexicans come into the clash after beating Jamaica 1-0 and failing to claim any points against Venezuela. They currently sit third in their group. 

On the other hand, Ecuador are placed second and enter the contest with a defeat to Venezuela and humbling Jamaica 3-1. 

Here is how you can watch Mexico Vs Ecuador, Copa America 2024 Group B, Matchday 3 game in India and in other places of the world:

When is Mexico Vs Ecuador, Copa America 2024 Group B, Matchday 3 game?

The Mexico Vs Ecuador, Copa America 2024 Group B, Matchday 3 game will be played on July 1, Monday at 5:30 AM at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona

Where to watch Mexico Vs Ecuador, Copa America 2024 Group B, Matchday 3 game?

As of now, there is no broadcast or streaming of the Copa America 2024 in India.

However, you can click HERE to check where Copa America is being aired or streamed in different parts of the world.

Mexico Vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 Squads

Mexico

  • Goalkeepers: 23-José Raúl Rangel (Chivas), 1-Julio González (Pumas),12-Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna).

  • Defenders: 19-Israel Reyes (América), 2-Jorge Sánchez (Porto), 20-Brian García (Toluca), 3-César Montes (Almería), 5-Johan Vásquez (Genoa), 13-Jesús Orozco (Chivas), 6-Gerardo Arteaga (Rayados), 26-Bryan González (Pachuca).

  • Midfielders: 4-Edson Álvarez (West Ham), 7-Luis Romo (Rayados), 14-Erick Sánchez (Pachuca), 17-Orbelín Pineda (AEK), 25-Roberto Alvarado (Chivas), 24-Luis Chávez (Dynamo Moscú), 8-Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul), 16-Jordi Cortizo (Monterrey).

  • Forwards: 18-Marcelo Flores (Tigres), 21-César Huerta (Pumas), 9-Julian Quiñones (América), 11-Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord), 10-Alexis Vega (Toluca), 15-Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), 22-Guillermo Martínez (Pumas)

Ecuador

  • Goalkeepers: 22-Alexander Domínguez (Liga de Quito), 1-Hernán Galíndez (Huracán), 12-Moisés Ramírez (Independiente del Valle).

  • Defenders: 2-Félix Torres (Corinthians), 24-José Hurtado (Bragantino), 17-Ángelo Preciado (Sparta Praga), 6-William Pacho (Eintracht Frankfurt), 3-Piero Hincapié (Bayer Leverkusen), 4-Joel Ordóñez (Brujas), 25-Jackson Porozo (Kasimpasa Spor Kulubu), 26-Andrés Micolta (Pachuca), 7-Layan Loor (Universidad Católica de Ecuador).

  • Midfielders: 5-José Cifuentes (Cruzeiro), 10-Kendry Páez (Independiente del Valle), 18-Joao Ortiz (Independiente del Valle), 8-Carlos Gruezo (San José de USA), 15-Ángel Mena (León), 21-Alan Franco (Atlético Mineiro), 23-Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea), 9-John Yeboah (Raków Częstochowa)

  • Forwards: 14-Alan Minda (Cercle Brugge), 13-Enner Valencia (Internacional de Porto Alegre), 16-Jeremy Sarmiento (Ipswich), 19-Jordy Caicedo (Atlas), 20-Janner Corozo (Barcelona), 11-Kevin Rodríguez (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise).

