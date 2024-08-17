Mark Robins Praises 'Scintillating' Coventry City After Snatching Late Win

Mark Robins has praised the "scintillating" football Coventry City played as they snatched a late 3-2 win over Oxford United in the Championship on Friday. (More Football News)
Haji Wright gave the Sky Blues the lead after 15 minutes, and Milan van Ewijk restored their lead after Ciaron Brown had pulled Oxford level.
Mark Harris then helped the U's come from behind a second time as he turned in from close range, but Wright had the final say, rounding the goalkeeper in the 96th minute to slot home the winner.
It was Coventry's first league win of the campaign, and a deserved one, as they dominated throughout, registering 26 shots on goal, 10 of which were on target.
After a disappointing opening-day defeat to Stoke City, Robins was particularly impressed with how they took the fight to Oxford.
"It was a really tough game, Oxford play a really good brand of football," said Robins.
"We got on the front foot from the start of the game, and we followed through.
"We had some really good possession and created some great openings.
"Some of the football we played was scintillating."