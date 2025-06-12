Pep Guardiola has taken the decision to leave midfielder Jack Grealish out of Manchester City's squad for the upcoming Club World Cup.
Grealish, who is City's record signing, has fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium and appears set for a move away from the club this summer.
The 29-year-old made 32 appearances across all competitions last season, but only 16 of those outings came from the start.
Grealish registered just eight goal involvements (three goals, five assists) in 2024-25, his second-lowest tally since his £100m move from Aston Villa four years ago.
The England international has been linked with a move to Everton this summer as he aims to secure regular first-team football to be in contention for the 2026 World Cup.
Elsewhere, Guardiola has named a strong 27-man squad for the revamped competition that is taking place across the United States.
The likes of Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush were included, with Ballon d'Or winner Rodri also named after missing most of last season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
City's squad also includes their four new signings - Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Marcus Bettinelli - as well as John Stones, who has not played since February.
Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips, who spent time out on loan this season, are also some of the big names to miss out on the squad.
City's tournament gets under way against Wydad on 18 June at the Lincoln Financial Field.