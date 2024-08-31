Lyon 4-3 Strasbourg, Ligue 1: Super-sub Gift Orban Settles Thriller

Substitute Gift Orban scored a brace off the bench to earn Lyon's first points of the season in a thrilling 4-3 comeback win over Strasbourg on Friday. (More Football News)
After making a slow start to the season, Lyon are off the mark thanks to three goals created by Orban after the visitors had stretched their lead.
Strasbourg made a lightning-quick start, catching their hosts on the break with a fast counter. Dilane Bakwa's low cross was too pacy for Emanuel Emegha, but Sebastian Nanasi kept the move alive before slotting under Lucas Perri.
Lyon's pressure paid off in stoppage time though, as Georges Mikautadze latched onto a loose backpass, and though Alexandre Lacazette struck the post, Corentin Tolisso emphatically buried the rebound.
The hosts were punished for another slow start in the second half though, as Andrey Santos scored after three minutes before Emegha kept his cool in a one-on-one with Perri, slotting it under the goalkeeper to give Strasbourg a two-goal cushion.
Orban's introduction turned the tide though. His first shot was tipped onto the crossbar, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles making no mistake as he fired the loose ball into the back of the net.
He then scored twice to flip the script, leaping to volley Lacazette's cross past Karl-Johan Johnsson from close range before glancing a header in at the near post.
Data Debrief: Lyon find their shooting boots
Lyon made a slow start to Ligue 1 last season, but Pierre Sage ensured they would not have to wait much longer for three points this time around.
After losing their first two games by an aggregate 5-0, failing to score from a total of 17 shots (two on target, while creating an expected goals of 2.09 across the two matches), they needed to hit the net on Friday.
And they did just that. Lyon had 20 shots, with an incredible 12 of those on target (3.07 xG) and showed character to come from behind, something that will please their head coach ahead of the international break.