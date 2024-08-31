Football

Lyon 4-3 Strasbourg, Ligue 1: Super-sub Gift Orban Settles Thriller

After making a slow start to the season, Lyon are off the mark thanks to three goals created by Orban after the visitors had stretched their lead

Lyon-vs-Strasbourg-ligue-1
Lyon celebrate their goal against Strasbourg
info_icon

Substitute Gift Orban scored a brace off the bench to earn Lyon's first points of the season in a thrilling 4-3 comeback win over Strasbourg on Friday. (More Football News)

After making a slow start to the season, Lyon are off the mark thanks to three goals created by Orban after the visitors had stretched their lead.

Strasbourg made a lightning-quick start, catching their hosts on the break with a fast counter. Dilane Bakwa's low cross was too pacy for Emanuel Emegha, but Sebastian Nanasi kept the move alive before slotting under Lucas Perri.

Lyon's pressure paid off in stoppage time though, as Georges Mikautadze latched onto a loose backpass, and though Alexandre Lacazette struck the post, Corentin Tolisso emphatically buried the rebound.

The hosts were punished for another slow start in the second half though, as Andrey Santos scored after three minutes before Emegha kept his cool in a one-on-one with Perri, slotting it under the goalkeeper to give Strasbourg a two-goal cushion.

Bradley Barcola scored twice for PSG in their win over Montpellier - null
PSG 6-0 Montpellier: Who Needs Mbappe? Barcola Stars For Paris Saint-Germain In Ligue 1 - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

Orban's introduction turned the tide though. His first shot was tipped onto the crossbar, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles making no mistake as he fired the loose ball into the back of the net.

He then scored twice to flip the script, leaping to volley Lacazette's cross past Karl-Johan Johnsson from close range before glancing a header in at the near post.

Data Debrief: Lyon find their shooting boots

Lyon made a slow start to Ligue 1 last season, but Pierre Sage ensured they would not have to wait much longer for three points this time around.

After losing their first two games by an aggregate 5-0, failing to score from a total of 17 shots (two on target, while creating an expected goals of 2.09 across the two matches), they needed to hit the net on Friday.

And they did just that. Lyon had 20 shots, with an incredible 12 of those on target (3.07 xG) and showed character to come from behind, something that will please their head coach ahead of the international break.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sai Sudharsan Completes Maiden County Hundred For Surrey With A Six - Watch
  2. BCCI May Review Impact Player, Two Bouncer Rules Ahead Of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2: ENG Dominate After Gus Atkinson's Maiden Test Century
  4. Maharaja Trophy: Mayank Agarwal's Bengaluru Blasters In Final After Defeating Gulbarga Mystics
  5. DPL 2024: Krish Yadav's Ton Helps West Delhi Lions Beat South Delhi Superstarz By Four Runs
Football News
  1. Manchester United Sign Manuel Ugarte, Scott Mctominay Departs For Napoli
  2. Arsenal's New Signing Mikel Merino Set To Miss Several Weeks With Shoulder Injury
  3. Inter Milan 4-0 Atalanta, Serie A: Marcus Thuram Runs Rampant In Statement Win
  4. Lyon 4-3 Strasbourg, Ligue 1: Super-sub Gift Orban Settles Thriller
  5. Vincent Kompany Urges Bayern Munich To Cut Out Errors Against Freiburg
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz's Surprising Loss To Botic Van De Zandschulp Raises Questions
  2. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Shakes Off Slow Start To Claim Comeback Win
  3. US Open, Day 4 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Loses To Muchova; Pegula Seals Third Round Berth - In Pics
  4. US Open, Day 4 Men's Singles Wrap: Medvedev Beats Marozan; Alcaraz Crashes Out After Shock Zandschulp Defeat - In Pics
  5. US Open: Alcaraz Stunned As Van De Zandschulp Causes Flushing Meadows Upset
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Asna: No Major Impact On Gujarat, Direction Shifted Towards Oman
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: Police Refute CBI's Allegations Of Crime Scene Tampering, Unauthorised Entry
  3. 'Political Desperation': Sena UBT Slams PM Modi's Apology Over Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue Collapse
  4. Akhilesh Jibes At Adityanath Over His 'Red Cap' Remark, Says 'Those Who Lack Motherly Love...'
  5. VP Dhankhar Slams Kapil Sibal Over 'Symptomatic Malaise' Remark; Condemns Kolkata Doctor Rape Case
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. Krispy Kreme's Labor Day Special: $2 Dozen Original Glazed & New Fall Flavors!
  2. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  3. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  4. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  5. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
World News
  1. Krispy Kreme's Labor Day Special: $2 Dozen Original Glazed & New Fall Flavors!
  2. Mpox Outbreak In Africa Could Be Stopped In Next 6 Month, Says WHO Chief
  3. US Joins Ukraine's Probe Into Crash Of F-16 Donated By Western Partners
  4. Italy: 2 More Under Scanner As Prosecutors Widen Probe Into Superyacht Sinking
  5. Middle-East: Convoy To Hospital Hit In Gaza, Israel Says Target Was Gunmen Who Seized Car
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin