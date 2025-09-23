Liverpool Vs Southampton Live Streaming, EFL Cup 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head Record, More

O
Liverpool Vs Southampton English Football League Cup 2025-26 Third Round
  • Liverpool enter this fixture as the most successful team in League Cup history, having lifted the trophy 10 times

  • Liverpool lead Southampton 65-31 with 26 draws in the head-to-head record

  • Live streaming on FanCode App and website

Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield for their EFL Cup 2025-26 third-round match on Wednesday (September 24). Watch the Liverpool vs Southampton football match tonight live.

Arne Slot's Reds enter this fixture as the most successful team in League Cup history, having lifted the trophy 10 times. Their most recent triumph came in the 2023-24 edition, and they came close to retaining the title earlier this year, narrowly losing 2-1 to Newcastle United in the final.

Southampton's best EFL Cup run came in 2016-17, when they reached the final under Claude Puel, losing 3-2 to Manchester United. The Saints, however, have shown resilience in recent third-round ties and have defeated more successful teams.

Liverpool and eight other Premier League teams involved in European competitions enter the tournament from the third round, while Southampton arrived with wins over Northampton Town and Norwich City.

Liverpool sit atop the Premier League table with a perfect record of five wins in five, while Will Still's Southampton are struggling in the Championship following their relegation last season. They are 19th with six points from six games, having won just once.

Liverpool Vs Southampton Head-To-Head Record

Liverpool lead Southampton 65-31 with 26 draws in the head-to-head record, including 10 victories in their last 10 meetings, a run in which they have lost only once, 0-1 in a Premier League match on January 4, 2021.

Last season, Liverpool completed a league double (3-2 away and 3-1), and also a 2-1 win in the League Cup quarter-final.

Liverpool Vs Southampton Live Streaming Info

When to watch Liverpool Vs Southampton, EFL Cup 2025-26 match?

The Liverpool Vs Southampton EFL Cup 2025-26 match will be played on Wednesday, 24 September at 12:30 am IST.

Where to watch Liverpool Vs Southampton, EFL Cup 2025-26 match?

The EFL Cup third-round clash between Liverpool Vs Southampton will be available to watch live on FanCode.

Published At:
