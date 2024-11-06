Football

Liverpool 4-0 Bayer - Diaz Spoils Alonso's Homecoming - In Pics

Luis Diaz scored a brilliant second-half hat trick as Liverpool routed German champion Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Colombia international’s treble helped fire Liverpool to the top of the Champions League standings and maintained its 100% record this season in European club soccer’s elite competition. Diaz impudently scooped the ball over Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky in the 61st minute at Anfield to open the scoring. He struck again in the 83rd and completed his hat trick in the second minute of stoppage time. Cody Gakpo headed in Liverpool’s other goal in the 63rd.

2024-25 Champions League soccer Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen photo_Arne Slot
Champions League 2024-25: Liverpool's manager Arne Slot | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's manager Arne Slot applauds the crowd at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

2024-25 Champions League soccer Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen photo_Xabi Alonso
Champions League 2024-25: Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso waves to the crowd at the end of the match | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso waves to the crowd at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

2024-25 Champions League soccer Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen photo_Luis Diaz
Champions League 2024-25: Liverpool's Luis Diaz, right, scores his side's third goal | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool's Luis Diaz, right, scores his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

2024-25 Champions League soccer Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen photo_Victor Boniface
Champions League 2024-25: Leverkusen's Victor Boniface, left, is challenged by Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Leverkusen's Victor Boniface, left, is challenged by Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

2024-25 Champions League soccer Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen photo_Kostas Tsimikas
Champions League 2024-25: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas challenges Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas challenges Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

2024-25 Champions League soccer Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen photo_Victor Boniface
Champions League 2024-25: Leverkusen's Victor Boniface, left, takes a shot | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Leverkusen's Victor Boniface, left, takes a shot during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

2024-25 Champions League soccer Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen photo_Leverkusens Florian Wirtz
Champions League 2024-25: Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, rear, chases Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas who plays minus one of his boots | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, rear, chases Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas who plays minus one of his boots during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

2024-25 Champions League soccer Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen photo_Luis Diaz
Champions League 2024-25: Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

2024-25 Champions League soccer Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen photo_Alexander-Arnold
Champions League 2024-25: Leverkusen's Victor Boniface, left, is challenged by Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Leverkusen's Victor Boniface, left, is challenged by Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

2024-25 Champions League soccer Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen photo_Florian Wirtz
Champions League 2024-25: Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, rear, chases Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, rear, chases Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas who plays minus one of his boots during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

