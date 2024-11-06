Liverpool 4-0 Bayer - Diaz Spoils Alonso's Homecoming - In Pics

Liverpool's manager Arne Slot applauds the crowd at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield in Liverpool, England.
Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso waves to the crowd at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Luis Diaz, right, scores his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield in Liverpool, England.
Leverkusen's Victor Boniface, left, is challenged by Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas challenges Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield in Liverpool, England.
Leverkusen's Victor Boniface, left, takes a shot during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield in Liverpool, England.
Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, rear, chases Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas who plays minus one of his boots during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield in Liverpool, England.
Leverkusen's Victor Boniface, left, is challenged by Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield in Liverpool, England.
