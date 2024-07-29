Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot

Arne Slot is bringing an "elegant" style of play to Liverpool, and Harvey Elliott is relishing a "fresh start" under the Dutchman. (More Football News)
Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp at the start of July, with the latter having called time on his near nine-year stint at Anfield.
Klopp led Liverpool to great success during his time at the club, and Slot acknowledged he has big shoes to fill.
But Elliott, who was a regular under Klopp last season, playing 34 times in the Premier League and scoring three goals, says former Feyenoord boss Slot has hit the ground running.
"It's [a] very elegant, Dutch style, it's very nice," Elliott said, as reported by BBC Sport.
"The style of play is a lot different. It's more about in possession now.
"The players are excited, we play certain patterns, it is a good buzz around the team and the lads are excited to apply it in games.
"It's a fresh start for everyone. I don't think it is nerves but excitement. I think we will learn very quickly.
"We have seen in the last game there were certain moments where the amazing football was free-flowing.
"It's pre-season and it is only the first couple of games and we need to keep trusting what they are teaching us. We need to keep going if things don't work out [immediately] because it is all new."
Liverpool beat Real Betis 1-0 in their opening pre-season friendly under Slot in the United States, and next up is a test against Premier League rivals Arsenal.
Despite his strong performances for the Reds, Elliott was not included in England's squad for Euro 2024, and the 21-year-old's next aim is to cement himself in Slot's line-up to earn a Three Lions call-up.
He said: "It's just down to me to put in the work, put in the performances.
"You can say it all you want but it is down to me to work as hard as I can, perform in training and games, so it is on myself. There's no one I could blame apart from me.
"I just wanted to come back early to get to grips with the new style of play and meet the coaching staff and gaffer for the first time.
"It gives me a chance to get up and running in pre-season. I feel like I've done that. I just need to keep going and building."