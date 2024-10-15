Lionel Scaloni believes Lautaro Martinez deserved the Ballon d'Or "more than anyone" after his stellar 2024. (More Football News)
The forward excelled for club and country this year, earning his place on the 30-man shortlist for this year's prize.
Martinez topped Serie A's goalscoring charts as Inter won their 20th Scudetto last season, netting 24 goals in 33 matches, eight more than his closest rival, Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic.
His 0.81 goals per 90 minutes was the best of any player in the division, while he outperformed his expected goals (xG) of 17.64.
He carried that form into the Copa America, scoring five goals to win the Golden Boot despite playing just 221 minutes as Argentina won the competition for the second consecutive edition.
Martinez's tally was the joint-best by an Argentine in the Copa America since the turn of the century, equalling Lionel Messi in 2016 and Juan Roman Riquelme in 2007.
And Scaloni believes those feats should put the 27-year-old among the favourites.
"Lautaro deserves the Ballon d'Or more than anyone," Scaloni said at a press conference.
"He has had a spectacular year. [At the Copa America] he scored in the final, and he was top scorer. I hope it can be given to him."