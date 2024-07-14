Football

Lionel Messi Gives Big Update On His Injury Ahead Of Copa America Final Against Colombia

Messi is looking to lead La Albiceleste to a third major tournament win in as many years on Sunday, as the 2021 Copa America and 2022 World Cup winners face Colombia at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium

Lionel Messi in action against Canada on Tuesday
Lionel Messi has warned Argentina's Copa America final opponents Colombia the injury worries that hampered him earlier in the tournament are now firmly behind him. (Streaming | More Football News)

He has endured a mixed tournament, needing four games – and 12 shots – to score his first goal as he finally got off the mark against Canada in the semi-finals.

A muscle injury forced Messi to sit out Argentina's third group-stage match against Peru, but he says he is fully fit and raring to go ahead of Sunday's showpiece game.

Messi wants Di Maria to bow out in style
Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Hopes Angel Di Maria Signs Off With 'Another Goal' In Final Game

BY Stats Perform

Speaking to Dsports, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner said: "With Canada I felt very good physically. 

"Against Chile I had an adductor problem and I no longer played comfortably. I was already slowed down, it bothered me when I had to stand up or move laterally. 

"Versus Ecuador [in the last eight] I arrived just in time too. I was fine from the injury, but I had it in my head that I had something wrong. 

"In the last match I lost my fear, I felt better and for the final I will feel even better."

Many believe Messi could call time on his glittering international career after Sunday's final, after he said he was fighting his "last battles" with Argentina last week.

Messi is set to become the first player in Copa history to feature in five finals, having led his nation to glory three years ago after losing the 2007, 2015 and 2016 finals.

He currently shares the record for most final appearances with former team-mate Javier Mascherano, who played in the 2004, 2007, 2015 and 2016 showpiece matches.

