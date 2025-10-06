Lille 1-1 PSG, Ligue 1: Ethan Mbappe Haunts Former Club As Kylian Watches On

Paris Saint-Germain had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Lille in the Ligue 1 on Sunday night
Ethan Mbappe scored the equaliser for Lille as his brother Kylian watched from stands
Paris Saint-Germain missed the chance to move three points clear at the top of Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain missed the chance to move three points clear at the top of Ligue 1 as Ethan Mbappe came back to haunt them in a 1-1 draw with Lille.
The younger Mbappe sibling, who had the support of his world-famous older brother from the stands at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday, dragged Lille level with a crisp finish in the 85th minute.
Mbappe had only been on the pitch for four minutes, with Lille having to mount a salvage job after Nuno Mendes sensationally curled a free-kick into the top corner in the 66th minute.
In a match lacking much quality, Mendes' moment of magic seemed set to prove decisive for Luis Enrique's team.
Though with Lee Kang-in and Achraf Hakimi squandering decent chances to put the game to bed, former PSG youngster Mbappe made them pay when he picked out the bottom-left corner, beating a somewhat weak dive from ex-Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.
The 18-year-old had another chance in stoppage time, but saw a close-range attempt blocked as PSG had to hold firm for a draw that means they head into the international break only one point clear of Marseille, Strasbourg and Lyon.
Data Debrief: Sluggish PSG pay the price
It took 29 minutes and 50 seconds for PSG to even have an attempt, which is the latest the club have gone without a shot in a Ligue 1 match since December 2018 (30 minutes, v Bordeaux).
However, Mendes' brilliance seemed to have let the European champions off the hook.
But Lille, who lost 1-0 to Lyon in their last home league match, have not gone successive top-flight home games without scoring in a single season since November 2019, and there was a sting in the tail as Mbappe had the last laugh against the club he left last year, along with his elder brother.
Luis Enrique might point to positive match stats of 17 shots and 1.44 expected goals compared to Lille's nine and 0.68, but paired with their last away game in the league – a 1-0 loss to Marseille – this may present a worrying trend for PSG, and their boss will be eager to put it right in what is now a huge match against Strasbourg on October 17.