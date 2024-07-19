Strasbourg have announced the departure of head coach Patrick Vieira by mutual consent. (More Football News)
Vieira was in charge of the Ligue 1 side for just a single season, having signed a three-year deal at Stade de la Meinau last July.
The 2023-24 campaign was one of transition for Le Racing, who finished 13th in the French top flight, with Vieira introducing several younger players into the side.
Strasbourg, who begin their 2024-25 season against Montpellier on August 18, will now seek a successor to the former New York City, Nice and Crystal Palace boss.
"We would like to express our gratitude and thank Patrick for the work he has accomplished during this first phase of the project, and we wish him much success in the future," club president Marc Keller on the club's official website. "He will always be welcome at the club."