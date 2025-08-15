Women's Super League Transfers: Laura Wienrother Completes Permanent Manchester City Switch From Arsenal

Man City sign Arsenal's Wienrother on permanent switch
Manchester City have announced the permanent signing of Laura Wienrother from Arsenal.
The defender spent the second half of the 2024-25 season with Man City, but has now signed a two-year deal with the Women’s Super League club.
Wienrother, 26, made 51 appearances for Arsenal after joining from Hoffenheim in 2022, but missed 11 months of action after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in May 2023.
The Austria international played eight times for Man City last season, but they missed out on the European places after finishing 17 points behind champions Chelsea in fourth.
Wienrother, however, is convinced that Man City will win silverware in the near future.
“I really enjoyed the last six months. I feel like I settled in well,” Wienrother told the club website.
“I really like the girls, I really like the staff. So, when the opportunity came up that I can stay, I didn't have to think twice.
“This club is made to win titles, to win trophies, and I'm here to do that. The team definitely has the qualities and potential to do that, and we do have a very successful future ahead.
“When there is a new coach coming in there is always a kind of restart for everyone, for the new players but also for the players who have been here before.”