La Liga: Diego Simeone Insists Atletico Madrid 'Cannot Stop Pushing' After Narrow Win At Mallorca

Los Rojiblancos tightened their grip on fourth place in La Liga, with Rodrigo Riquelme's fine individual effort in the fifth minute enough to secure back-to-back wins

Simeone saluted his players' commitment after their win over Mallorca
Diego Simeone insists Atletico Madrid "cannot stop pushing" in their pursuit of Champions League qualification after a narrow 1-0 victory over Mallorca. (More Football News)

With four games remaining, Simeone's side moved onto 67 points, six clear of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao, who they beat 3-1 last weekend.

The Atleti boss was thrilled by his players' performance levels, but has urged them not to rest on their laurels.

"The team interpreted the plan very well," he said. "The commitment was incredible from [Angel] Correa to [Jan] Oblak to play an intelligent game from a defensive point of view.

"After the goal, we controlled the game. We defended as a team and did a great job. We need to continue improving, and we can't stop pushing until the season is over."

Echoing his manager's thoughts, defender Axel Witsel told Movistar Plus+: "It was very important to win. We wanted to win and stay six points ahead. We have to keep it up.

"After Riquelme scored a fantastic goal, we managed to stay well-organised to secure the result."

