Federico Pereira stabbed home in second-half stoppage time as Liga MX side Toluca twice came from behind to defeat MLS Cup holders LA Galaxy 3-2 in the Campeones Cup.
The annual meeting between the champions of the United States and Mexico looked to be going the Galaxy's way when they twice took the lead at Dignity Health Sports Park, but Toluca refused to go away and snatched victory in the 93rd minute.
After Nicolas Castro hit the base of the post early on, the Galaxy made the breakthrough via a 36th-minute penalty, with Diego Fagundez sweeping home after Gabriel Pec was fouled by Jesus Gallardo.
Castro got Toluca level early in the second half with a 25-yard strike that arrowed into the bottom-left corner, and Paulinho then had a goal chalked off for offside after a VAR check.
The Galaxy went back in front when Pec brought a bobbling ball down on his chest and tucked a neat finish under Luis Garcia six minutes from time, but they could not hold on.
Franco Romero was left unmarked as he volleyed home off a half-cleared Paulinho free-kick in the 88th minute, before Pereira got a decisive touch on Helinho's cross at the death.
Data Debrief: Hat-trick for Liga MX
Mexican teams have now won the last three editions of the Campeones Cup, after Tigres UANL beat Los Angeles FC in 2023 and Club America downed the Columbus Crew in 2024.
Since the competition's inaugural edition in 2018, four titles have now gone to Mexican clubs (Tigres have two), compared to three for MLS sides (not held in 2020).