Kylian Mbappe Urges Critics To Leave ‘Great Talent’ Lamine Yamal Alone

𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐋 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒



The discomfort in the pubic area that player Lamine Yamal has been experiencing has reappeared after the match against PSG. He will be out for the Sevilla game, and the estimated recovery time is 2-3 weeks. pic.twitter.com/zFLebl67k5