Keiffer Moore Desperate To Drive Wrexham Forward After Switch From Sheffield United

Kieffer Moore is determined to be a driving factor in Wrexham's rise up the leagues after joining Phil Parkinson's team from Sheffield United.
Moore has signed a three-year contract at the Racecourse Ground as Wrexham target a fourth successive promotion, having risen from the National League to the Championship.
The Welsh club – who are owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney – have reportedly paid £2m for the 32-year-old, who is their eighth signing of the transfer window.
Wrexham had already brought in Josh Windass and Danny Ward on free transfers, while Ryan Hardie, George Thomason, Conor Coady, Liberato Cacace and Lewis O'Brien have arrived for an estimated total in excess of £11m.
Only Norwich City are believed to have spent more on players in the second tier ahead of 2025-26, and Moore is excited to be part of Wrexham's journey.
He told the club's website: "I'm over the moon to join the club and I can't wait to get started. I want to be that experienced leader and bring a lot to the team.
"My work ethic is one of my strongest assets and I want to be someone that can help drive the team forward."
Moore made 30 appearances in the Championship for Sheffield United last season, with 21 of those being starts.
He scored six goals, though those efforts came from chances worth 9.9 expected goals (xG) as the Blades fell short of promotion, losing to Sunderland in the play-off final.
The Wales international previously netted seven times in just 14 Championship starts in 2023-24, helping Ipswich Town win promotion during a half-season loan spell.
Wrexham start their Championship campaign against Southampton on Saturday, having been made fourth favourites for relegation by the Opta supercomputer, with a probability of 19.8%.